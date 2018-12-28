×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lotte Cultureworks Poised to Become South Korea’s Top Film Distributor

By and
Along With the Gods
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dexter Studios

Movie conglomerate Lotte Cultureworks is poised to become South Korea’s leading distributor for the first time in 15 years. The company is expected to overtake CJ Entertainment, which has dominated distribution in the world’s fifth largest theatrical market since 2003.

Lotte’s rise back to the top was driven by its own “Along With the Gods” franchise and, as Paramount’s sub-distributor in Korea, by the blockbuster performance of “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which earned $50.3 million. (“Gods” Part I earned $104 million, with $47 million of that falling in 2018, while Part II took $92.5 million this past summer.)

According to the Korean Film Council’s data service, Lotte distributed 14 films, including both local and foreign titles, between January and November. They generated total revenue of $260 million and accounted for 18.1% of the total box office during that period, putting Lotte ahead of Walt Disney Korea and CJ Entertainment. CJ had a 12.2% share through the end of November, earned from 15 releases.

The performance is a huge fillip for Lotte Cultureworks, which was previously known as Lotte Entertainment. It was spun off as its own unit earlier this year by parent company Lotte, which has activities stretching from hotels to food manufacturing.

Related

Even after the separation, Lotte Cultureworks remains a vertically integrated group. It is active in film production, finance, distribution and exhibition, operating Korea’s second-largest cinema circuit.

For 2019, Lotte’s key Korean titles include human drama “The Witness,” set for release in the spring; crime drama franchise movie “Tazza 3: One Eyed Jack”; supernatural action-horror title “Divine Fury,” targeting a summer release; and “The Ordinary Jiyoung: Born in 1982,” an adaptation of the feminist story of the same title that is the biggest selling novel in Korea in nearly a decade. The slate also includes “Instruction Not Included,” a Korean remake of a Mexican story, sourced from Globalgate, which this year provided Lotte with “Intimate Stranger,” a remake of Italy’s “Perfect Strangers.”

Presenting the company’s 2019 product lineup at the recent CineAsia conference, executive Justin Choi acknowledged that the Korean theatrical market has now largely ceased growing. That points to the company expanding in international markets if it is to continue to grow. One of its target markets is Indonesia, where Lotte opened its first multiplex this month.

Popular on Variety

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

More Film

  • Along With the Gods

    Lotte Cultureworks Poised to Become South Korea’s Top Film Distributor

    Movie conglomerate Lotte Cultureworks is poised to become South Korea’s leading distributor for the first time in 15 years. The company is expected to overtake CJ Entertainment, which has dominated distribution in the world’s fifth largest theatrical market since 2003. Lotte’s rise back to the top was driven by its own “Along With the Gods” [...]

  • 'Wandering Girl' Review: Beautifully Observed Colombian

    Film Review: 'Wandering Girl'

    In a tangle of lithe limbs and uncombed hair, bonding moments and buried resentments, four half-sisters embark on a road trip across Colombia to bring the youngest of their number to live with an aunt, following the death of their father in “Wandering Girl.” Writer-director Rubén Mendoza’s fourth feature, the deserving Grand Prix winner at [...]

  • Film Review: 'Hale County This Morning,

    Film Review: 'Hale County This Morning, This Evening'

    The simplest way to describe “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” — and maybe the best way, since it’s a film of elemental radiance — is to say that it’s a documentary put together like a series of photographs. In this case, the photographs are filmed images, so they in effect come to life. The director, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Frank Adonis, Actor in 'Goodfellas,' 'Raging Bull,' Dies at 83

    Actor Frank Adonis, whose decades-long career includes roles in “Goodfellas” and “Raging Bull,” has died at 83. His wife Denise told TMZ that Adonis was in Las Vegas at the time of his death, which came as a result of kidney related health problems. Best known for his work portraying Antony Stabile in Martin Scorsese’s [...]

  • (L to R) SAMUEL L. JACKSON,

    M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' Eyes Massive $70 Million MLK Weekend

    M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” is heading toward a sizable domestic debut to kick off the new year. Early tracking shows the gruesome thriller could earn between $70 million and $75 million when it opens over the Martin Luther King holiday weekend, though some box office watchers have projected a more reserved $50 million during its [...]

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    Media Stocks Rebound After Another Volatile Day for Wall Street

    Another wild ride on Wall Street ended on Thursday with the major indices rallying furiously in the final 90 minutes of trading to rebound from heavy losses, which came on the heels of Wednesday’s historic 1,086-point gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average took a nearly 900-point swing between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET, closing [...]

  • Two-time Oscar®-winner Tom Hanks portrays one

    Tom Hanks' Mr. Rogers Movie Gets 'Beautiful' Title

    Sony Pictures has titled its new film about beloved TV personality Fred Rogers, and it fits like your favorite cardigan. Tom Hanks stars in the previously untitled movie, now named “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” It was directed by Marielle Heller and will hit theaters in fall 2019. The cast also includes Matthew Rhys, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad