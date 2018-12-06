Lone Scherfig’s ‘The Kindness of Strangers’ to Open 2019 Berlin Film Festival

Lone Scherfig’s “The Kindness of Strangers” will open the 69th edition of the Berlin Film Festival. The Danish director’s ensemble drama, starring Zoe Kazan, Andrea Riseborough and Bill Nighy among others, follows a group of people trying to survive a New York winter.

It will open the Berlinale on Feb. 7, 2019. Scherfig is a regular in Berlin: Her film “The Birthday Trip” played there in 1990 and “On Our Own” in 1998. “Italian For Beginners” won the Jury Prize Silver Bear in 2001, and “An Education,” with Carey Mulligan, screened at the 2009 Berlinale and went on to receive three Academy Award nominations.

“How lovely that Lone Scherfig is back and that her most recent work will open the 2019 Berlinale,” said Dieter Kosslick, director of the Berlinale. “Her feel for characters, strong emotions and subtle humor promises a wonderful start to the festival.”

“I am truly honored that Dieter Kosslick has selected our film to celebrate such a festive and important evening,” said Scherfig. “It will be a great joy to watch it for the first time alongside the renowned Berlinale audience.”

“The Kindness of Strangers” was written by Scherfig herself. Other cast members include Tahar Rahim, Caleb Landry Jones and Jay Baruchel.

The film is set in a Russian restaurant in New York. It is an English-language Denmark-Canada co-production with Sweden, France and Germany was filmed in Toronto, Copenhagen and New York.

More follows.