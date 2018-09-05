‘London Fields’ Producers Reach Settlement With Amber Heard

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amber Heard
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The producers of “London Fields” announced Wednesday that they have reached a settlement with the film’s star, Amber Heard, which should clear a path for release of the long-delayed project.

The producers sued Heard in November 2016, accusing her of sabotaging the premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015. The film is based on a dystopian Martin Amis novel. Heard co-stars with Jim Sturgess and Billy Bob Thornton.

The film is now scheduled for release through GVN Releasing on 600 screens on Oct. 26, according to the producers. No money changed hands as part of the settlement.

“Amber is happy to put this matter behind her,” a rep said in a statement. “She never should have been sued in the first place.”

Lynn Gibson, administrator of Nicola Six Limited, said in the statement: “We are thrilled that Martin Amis’ bold vision will finally be shared with audiences.”

The director, Mathew Cullen, sued producers Chris Hanley and Jordan Gertner in 2015, accusing them of fraud and misappropriating his likeness. The producers counter-sued, accusing Cullen of going $4.5 million over his $8 million budget. That litigation remains ongoing, though settlement talks are underway.

Blazepoint Limited financed a recut of Cullen’s original version of the film.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Amber Heard

    'London Fields' Producers Reach Settlement With Amber Heard

    The producers of “London Fields” announced Wednesday that they have reached a settlement with the film’s star, Amber Heard, which should clear a path for release of the long-delayed project. The producers sued Heard in November 2016, accusing her of sabotaging the premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015. The […]

  • Women In Film Crystal and Lucy

    Toronto and More Film Festivals Embrace New, Diverse Voices

    The producers of “London Fields” announced Wednesday that they have reached a settlement with the film’s star, Amber Heard, which should clear a path for release of the long-delayed project. The producers sued Heard in November 2016, accusing her of sabotaging the premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015. The […]

  • Handmaids Tale Patrick Melrose

    Emmys: Artisans Up Their Game for High-Def Scrutiny

    The producers of “London Fields” announced Wednesday that they have reached a settlement with the film’s star, Amber Heard, which should clear a path for release of the long-delayed project. The producers sued Heard in November 2016, accusing her of sabotaging the premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015. The […]

  • null

    'First Man' Gets Space-Age Feel With Unusual Instruments, Retro Sounds

    The producers of “London Fields” announced Wednesday that they have reached a settlement with the film’s star, Amber Heard, which should clear a path for release of the long-delayed project. The producers sued Heard in November 2016, accusing her of sabotaging the premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015. The […]

  • Creepiest Nuns in Movie History

    The Creepiest Nuns in Movie History

    The producers of “London Fields” announced Wednesday that they have reached a settlement with the film’s star, Amber Heard, which should clear a path for release of the long-delayed project. The producers sued Heard in November 2016, accusing her of sabotaging the premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015. The […]

  • The Nun Trailer

    ‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls,’ ‘The Nun’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    The producers of “London Fields” announced Wednesday that they have reached a settlement with the film’s star, Amber Heard, which should clear a path for release of the long-delayed project. The producers sued Heard in November 2016, accusing her of sabotaging the premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015. The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad