London and Vancouver Get Closer; MOU Will Usher in Greater U.K.-Canada Cooperation (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Film London

London and Vancouver – both major global film and TV production hubs in their own rights – will work together more closely after their respective film bodies ink a wide-ranging pact at the Toronto Film Festival, Monday.

Film London and the Vancouver Film Commission will sign a memorandum of understanding at TIFF. While not a legally-binding agreement, it will pave the way for the British and Canadian agencies to collaborate more closely, and find new opportunities for London-Vancouver cooperation.

The MOU covers film, TV, games, and digital media. The partners will share expertise and pool knowledge on areas including sustainability, and gender equality. Film London and the Vancouver Film Commission will cross-promote companies from both sides, and their IP, at international events and markets.

There will also be support for companies, notably those in post-production and VFX, which operate in both cities.

Ahead of the MOU signing, Adrian Wootton, chief executive of Film London (above, right) noted that there is friendly competition between the cities, but also a history of working together.

“The global nature of our industry means major productions often work across different territories, and we believe that by adopting a spirit of intelligent competition we can work collaboratively to ensure companies with a presence in both cities can benefit from our combined years of experience, know-how and market knowledge,” Wootton said.

David Shepheard, director, Vancouver Film Commission (above, left), said the MOU will leverage the existing relationship between the production centers. “With so many connection points already in place, we look forward to working with our counterparts in London to explore and tackle the challenges common to two of the world’s top global production hubs while collaborating on ways to leverage and develop future opportunities,” he said.

