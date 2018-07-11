Locarno Film Festival Unveils Lineup With Female Characters at Its Center

The Locarno Film Festival has unveiled the lineup for its 71st edition comprising 13 world premiers in the main competition which is characterized by films with women at their center.

Artistic director Carlo Chatrian noted that, even though only 3 titles out of 15 competing for the Golden Leopard are directed by women — which “is not very many,” he conceded — “a large number of the films are portraits of women,” he said.

That is the case with, among other titles, U.S. first-time director Kent Jones’ “Diane” (pictured) segueing from Tribeca where the drama starring Mary Kay Place made a splash; with Romanian auteur Radu Muntean’s teenage pregnancy drama “Alice T”; with Turkish first work “Sibel,” in which the protagonist is a rebellious young woman who is mute; and also with “Yara,” by Iraqi director Abbas Fahdel, about a young woman who lives with her grandmother in an idyllic Lebanese village “where politics and the female condition in the Arab world come crashing in.”

Chatrian also pointed out that, “bizarrely,” almost half the films in competition at the prominent Swiss fest dedicated to indie and cutting-edge fare “have the [female] protagonists’ name as their title.”

As for blockbusters, Sony’s “The Equalizer 2” will screen on Locarno’s open-air 8,000-seat Piazza Grande with director Antoine Fuqua in tow.

The world premiere of French director Vianney Lebasque’s “Team Spirit,” about a real sporting scam involving a basketball team who fake being disabled to take part in the 2,000 Sydney Paralympic Games, will open the fest on the Piazza Grande.

As is customary, the Locarno competition mixes potential discoveries with known festival auteurs, such as Korea’s prolific Hong Sangsoo, premiering his “Hotel by the River”; Taiwan’s Ying Liang whose “A Family Tour” is centered around a women director contending with the hardships of Chinese censorship; and France’s Yolande Zauberman whose Israel-set “M” is about a young man from an ultra orthodox community where he has suffered multiple rapes.

Switzerland is repped by Thomas Imbach’s road movie “Glaubenberg”; Italy by Inquisition period piece “Menocchio,” a sophomore work from Alberto Fasulo whose “Tir” won the top prize at the 2013 Rome Film Festival.

British artist Richard Billingham is premiering “Ray & Liz,” based on striking photographs he took of his self-destructive parents in a council flat on the outskirts of Birmingham; Chile’s Dominga Sotomayor is competing with “Late To Die Young,” set in a rural community below the Andes during the summer on 1990; Argentine director Mariano Llinas is launching “La Flor” which, with a 14-hour running time, “is probably the longest film in the history of the festival,” Chatrian said.

“La Flor” comprises six very different segments tied together by having the same four actresses as protagonists.

Quebecois filmmaker Philippe Lesage, who made a splash with “Demons,” is premiering “Genese,” the story of two adolescent half-siblings, one male, one female, and their parallel experiences with sexuality. From Germany, Jan Bonny’s “Wintermarchen” depicts a real radical xenophobic youth organization that murdered several immigrants. Singapore is repped by Yeo Siew Hua’s noir “A Land Imagined,” about a journalist investigating the disappearance of an illegal migrant worker.

Chinese auteur Jia Zhang-ke will preside over the competition jury.

As previously announced, versatile French auteur Bruno Dumont will be world premiering his new TV series “Coincoin and the Extra Humans” from the Piazza Grande and also picking up a lifetime achievement honor. The show is the second season of Dumont’s “Li’l Quinquin” series and sees its young protagonist become a French nationalist.

Other world premiers launching from the Piazza Grande include Italian director Duccio Chiarini’s Rome-set “The Guest,” which looks at instability in relationships through the eyes of a 38-year-old dumped by his long-term girlfriend; Swiss director Bettina Oberli’s similarly-themed “With The Wind” about a young couple living on a farm whose lives are disrupted by the arrival of a wind-turbine engineer; and “I Feel Good,” by French directors Benoit Delepine and Gustave Kervern.

“I Feel Good,” a comedy about a man trying to get rich by providing low cost cosmetic surgery, will close the fest with Oscar-winning protagonist Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) in tow.

Locarno’s Piazza Grande titles will compete for the Variety Piazza Grande Award given by Variety critics to the film that best combines artistic excellence and commercial potential.

This will be the last edition of Locarno headed by Chatrian who has served as artistic director of the festival since 2013 and has recently been appointed artistic director of the Berlin Film Festival starting with its 2020 edition.

The 71st edition of Locarno will run August 1-11

2018 Locarno Lineup

PIAZZA GRANDE

“The Guest,” Duccio Chiarini, Italy Switzerland, France

“Coincoin And The Extra-Humans,” France

“Liberty,” Leo McCarey, U.S.

“With The Wind,” Bettina Oberli, Switzerland

“I Feel Good,” Benoit Delepine, Gustave Kerverne, France

“Ruben Brandt – Collector,” Milorad Krstic, Hungary

“Blaze,” Ethan Hawke, U.S.

“L’Ordre Des Medecins,” David Roux, France

“Seven,” David Fincher, U.S.

“An Enemy That Means You Well,” Denis Rabaglia, Switzerland, Italy

“What Does Not Kill Us,” Sandra Nettlebeck, Germany

“Manila in the Claws of Light,” Lino Broka, Philippines

“The Equalizer 2,” Antoine Fuqua, U.S.

“Searching,” Aneesh Chaganty, U.S.

“Birds of Passage,” Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra, Colombia, Denmark

“Team Spirit,” Vianney Lebasque, France

“BlacKkKlansman,” Spike Lee, U.S.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

“Glaubenberg,” Thomas Imbach, Switzerland

“A Family Tour,” Liang Ying, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia

“Diane,” Kent Jones, U.S.

“La Flor,” Mariano Llinas, Argentina

“Yara,” Abbas Fahdel, Lebanon, Iraq, France

“Menocchio,” Alberto Fasulo, Italy

“Late to Die Young,” Dominga Sotomayor, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, The Netherlands, Qatar

“Ray & Liz,” Richard Billingham, U.K.

“Hotel By The River,” Hong Sangsoo, South Korea

“A Land Imagined,” Siew Hua Yeo, Singapore, France, The Netherlands

“M,” Yolande Zauberman, France

“Sibel,” Cagla Zencirci, Guillaume Giovanetti, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Turkey

“Genese,” Philippe Lesage, Canada

“Wintermarchen,” Jan Bonny, Germany

“Alice T.,” Radu Muntean, Romania