Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Taps Liz Jenkins as CFO (EXCLUSIVE)

Hello Sunshine has tapped Liz Jenkins to be the media company’s chief financial officer.

Jenkins previously served as head of strategic ventures for Sony PlayStation. In her new role, Jenkins will help grow Hello Sunshine feature films, scripted and unscripted television, and audio storytelling businesses.

The company was founded by Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and Strand Equity founder and director Seth Rodsky in 2016 with the goal of promoting female-driven projects. To that end, it has launched Reese’s Book Club, an ever-evolving list of reading suggestions from the “Walk the Line” star. The company is also partnering with Hulu on a limited series adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller “Little Fires Everywhere” that will feature Witherspoon and Kerry Washington; a 10-episode comedy series for Apple that was created by Colleen McGuinness (“30 Rock”) and inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s short-story collection “You Think It, I’ll Say It”; and “Are You Sleeping,” an adaptation of Kathleen Barber’s novel of the same name that will be executive produced by and star Octavia Spencer.

“Hello Sunshine’s mission to change the narrative for women inspired me from the day I heard about it, and I am so excited to become part of the team that is bringing it to life,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins will report to Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden and work out of the company’s Los Angeles headquarters.

“Given our ambitions, there really is no one better suited for this position than Liz,” said Harden in a statement. “Her experience and business acumen, coupled with her track record as an entrepreurially minded and action-oriented executive, makes her an incredible addition to our team.”

Prior to her time at Sony, Jenkins was SVP of corporate development and strategy at Media Rights Capital, where she oversaw greenlighting of film and TV and co-led the company’s film co-financing business. Jenkins began her career in finance at GE and Credit Suisse.