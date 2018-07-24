Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ Eyes ‘Sharp Objects’ Breakout Eliza Scanlen (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Eliza Scanlen Little Women
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

After earning strong reviews for her role as Amy Adams’ half-sister Camille in HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” Eliza Scanlen looks to have found her next big role.

The actress is in talks to join Greta Gerwig’s star-studded remake of “Little Women.”

Scanlen tested alongside Emma Stone prior to the Fourth of July holiday and beat out a number of individuals for the role (believed to be Beth March).

Gerwig is writing and directing, with A-listers Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, and Florence Pugh in negotiations to star in Sony’s retelling of the American classic.

The project has been set up at Columbia Pictures for some time, with Amy Pascal set to produce with Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord. Andrea Giannetti will oversee the production for Sony.

The novel by Louisa May Alcott, which follows the March sisters in post-Civil War America, has been adapted several times into feature films, with the 1994 Winona Ryder version being the most popular. The BBC’s “Little Women” miniseries aired late last year.

“Little Women” would mark Scanlen’s biggest movie role after starring in several short films prior to landing her star-making gig in “Sharp Objects.” She is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group, and Velocity Entertainment Partners.

