Lionsgate to Develop Thriller ‘Run’ From ‘Searching’ Filmmakers (EXCLUSIVE)

After a highly competitive bid, Lionsgate has acquired the original screenplay “Run” by the writing team of Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian and placed the project on fast-track development.

The studio plans to shoot “Run” in the fall. The story centers on a homeschooled teenager who begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark secret from her.

“Run” is the next project from the duo behind the missing-persons thriller “Searching,” which stars John Cho and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January in the Next section. Chaganty is directing “Run” and Ohanian is producing with Natalie Qasabian, who also produced “Searching.”

The contained thriller will be released under the Lionsgate label. CAA Media Finance and attorney Arine Harapeti brokered the deal on behalf of Chaganty and Ohanian. The duo are also represented by Harapeti, as is Qasabian.

“Searching” won three awards at Sundance — the Alfred P. Sloan Prize, the Next Audience Award and the Sundance Institute / Amazon Studios Narrative Producer Award, given to Ohanian. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions nabbed global rights to the film, which was then called “Search,” for $5 million.

“Searching” follows a father’s quest to find his missing teenage daughter, and primarily focuses on his online detective work. as he picks up clues found on her laptop. The film is shot from the point-of-view of smartphones and computer screens — a creative choice that apparently resonated with buyers who were circling the project.