You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate to Develop Thriller ‘Run’ From ‘Searching’ Filmmakers (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: ELIZABETH KITCHENS

After a highly competitive bid, Lionsgate has acquired the original screenplay “Run” by the writing team of Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian and placed the project on fast-track development.

The studio plans to shoot “Run” in the fall. The story centers on a homeschooled teenager who begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark secret from her.

“Run” is the next project from the duo behind the missing-persons thriller “Searching,” which stars John Cho and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January in the Next section. Chaganty is directing “Run” and Ohanian is producing with Natalie Qasabian, who also produced “Searching.”

The contained thriller will be released under the Lionsgate label. CAA Media Finance and attorney Arine Harapeti brokered the deal on behalf of Chaganty and Ohanian. The duo are also represented by Harapeti, as is Qasabian.

“Searching” won three awards at Sundance — the Alfred P. Sloan Prize, the Next Audience Award and the Sundance Institute / Amazon Studios Narrative Producer Award, given to Ohanian. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions nabbed global rights to the film, which was then called “Search,” for $5 million.

“Searching” follows a father’s quest to find his missing teenage daughter, and primarily focuses on his online detective work. as he picks up clues found on her laptop. The film is shot from the point-of-view of smartphones and computer screens — a creative choice that apparently resonated with buyers who were circling the project.

Popular on Variety

  • Laura Dern Angela Bassett

    Laura Dern, Angela Bassett Reflect on Their Own #MeToo Experiences

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Film

  • Lionsgate to Develop Thriller 'Run' From

    Lionsgate to Develop Thriller 'Run' From 'Searching' Filmmakers (EXCLUSIVE)

    After a highly competitive bid, Lionsgate has acquired the original screenplay “Run” by the writing team of Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian and placed the project on fast-track development. The studio plans to shoot “Run” in the fall. The story centers on a homeschooled teenager who begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark […]

  • Bruno Dumont'Slack Bay' aka 'Ma Loute'

    French Director Bruno Dumont to Receive Locarno Lifetime Achievement Award

    After a highly competitive bid, Lionsgate has acquired the original screenplay “Run” by the writing team of Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian and placed the project on fast-track development. The studio plans to shoot “Run” in the fall. The story centers on a homeschooled teenager who begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark […]

  • Plans Unveiled for $67 Million Film

    Plans Unveiled for $67 Million Film and TV Studio in Liverpool

    After a highly competitive bid, Lionsgate has acquired the original screenplay “Run” by the writing team of Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian and placed the project on fast-track development. The studio plans to shoot “Run” in the fall. The story centers on a homeschooled teenager who begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark […]

  • Brisbane River and ferry in front

    Brisbane to Build Film and Television Studio

    After a highly competitive bid, Lionsgate has acquired the original screenplay “Run” by the writing team of Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian and placed the project on fast-track development. The studio plans to shoot “Run” in the fall. The story centers on a homeschooled teenager who begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark […]

  • '211' Review: Uninspired Action Film

    Film Review: '211'

    After a highly competitive bid, Lionsgate has acquired the original screenplay “Run” by the writing team of Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian and placed the project on fast-track development. The studio plans to shoot “Run” in the fall. The story centers on a homeschooled teenager who begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark […]

  • Mulan

    Film News Roundup: Disney's 'Mulan' Adds Yoson An as Love Interest

    After a highly competitive bid, Lionsgate has acquired the original screenplay “Run” by the writing team of Aneesh Chaganty and Sev Ohanian and placed the project on fast-track development. The studio plans to shoot “Run” in the fall. The story centers on a homeschooled teenager who begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad