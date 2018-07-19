Lionsgate Nominates Susan McCaw and John Malone’s Nephew Daniel Sanchez for Board

Lionsgate has nominated Susan McCaw and John Malone’s nephew Daniel Sanchez for seats on its board of directors to replace media mogul Malone and venture capitalist Scott Paterson.

The company made the disclosure Thursday in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, a week after revealing that Malone and Paterson had decided to retire at the end of their current term in September after the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

McCaw served as U.S. Ambassador to Austria between 2005 and 2007. She is president of COM Investments, a post that she’s held since 2004. She was the managing partner of Eagle Creek Capital and a principal with Robertson, Stephens & Co.

Sanchez is an attorney in Stamford, Conn., and served as a Starz director from 2013 until December, 2016, when Lionsgate bought Starz for $4.1 billion. That deal left Malone as Lionsgate’s second-largest shareholder with about 10%. Mark Rachesky is Liongate’s largest shareholder at 38% and serves as chairman.

Lionsgate made the disclosure as part of its proxy for its annual meeting, which will include its nominees for the 13-member board of directors. The company has traditionally held the annual meeting in Toronto during the Toronto Film Festival.

Malone, 77, is the majority owner of Liberty Media, Liberty Global, and Qurate Retail Group. The other 11 members of the Lionsgate board — who were nominated Thursday — include Rachesky, vice chairman Michael Burns, chief executive officer Jon Feltheimer, Gordon Crawford, Emily Fine, Michael T. Fries, Lucian Grainge, Daryl Simm, Hardwick Simmons, and David Zaslav.