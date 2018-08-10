Lionsgate in Talks With Seth Rogen’s Point Grey for First-Look Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Preacher AMC Seth Rogen Evan Goldberg TCA
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Rex Shutterstock

Lionsgate is in serious discussions with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg for a first-look deal through their Point Grey Pictures covering film and television, Variety has learned.

Rogen and Goldberg have specialized in producing comedies — many starring Rogen — since launching Point Grey in 2011 with “50/50.” That was followed by “This Is the End,” the two “Neighbors” movies, “Sausage Party,” “The Disaster Artist” and “Blockers.” James Weaver has also been a producing partner with Point Grey, named after Vancouver’s Point Grey Secondary School, where Rogen and Goldberg first met.

Point Grey’s next title is “Flarsky,” starring Rogen and Charlize Theron, will be released by Lionsgate on Feb. 8. Universal is releasing Point Grey’s “Good Boys,” starring Jacob Tremblay, on Aug. 16, 2019.

Point Grey’s TV productions have included AMC’s “Preacher,” Hulu’s “Future Man,” and Amazon’s upcoming superhero series “The Boys.”

Lionsgate announced Thursday that it had signed a film and television first-look deal with Andrew and Jon Erwin and producing partner Kevin Downes, the team behind “I Can Only Imagine.” The studio noted that its other “creative partnerships” include Paul Feig, Eugenio Derbez, Kevin Hart, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, Justin Simien, Courtney Kemp, Yvette Lee Bowser, Ed Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz, and John Goldwyn.

Jon Feltheimer, chief executive officer, touted the new agreement during Thursday’s conference call with Wall Street analysts following the company’s quarterly earnings report — which came in above estimates. “You can expect to see a number of new talent deals in the coming weeks,” he added.

 

 

 

 

