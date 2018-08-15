Lionsgate Signs Multiyear Movie Output Deal With Nordisk Film

Lionsgate has entered a new multiyear output deal with longstanding partner Nordisk Film in Scandinavia.

The two companies announced the pact Wednesday. The agreement includes the action comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” the thriller “A Simple Favor,” the Charlize Theron-Seth Rogen comedy “Flarsky,” “The Kingkiller Chronicle: The Name of the Wind,” “John Wick: Chapter Three” and “Chaos Walking.”

“We’re delighted to extend our longstanding relationship with our world-class distribution partner Nordisk Film as we continue to expand Lionsgate’s global footprint,” said Helen Lee-Kim, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President of International. “Scandinavia is a key market, and we look forward to bringing our diverse portfolio of commercially exciting and star-driven event films to moviegoers in the territory.”

Nordisk Film is the leading producer and distributor of films in the Nordic countries and operates the largest cinema chains in Denmark and Norway. Nordisk Film has digital businesses in gift cards, ticketing services, computer games development and e-sports and is the distributor of PlayStation in the Nordic and Baltic countries.

“We are extremely happy to continue our longstanding collaboration with Lionsgate and to offer their impressive slate of upcoming films to the Scandinavian market,” said Kenneth Wiberg, senior vice president and managing director of Nordisk. “We have no doubt that their movies will continue to resonate with our audiences in the coming years. Together with our continuously growing local product portfolio, the deal with Lionsgate will constitute the backbone of Nordisk Film’s leading market position in Scandinavia.”

The agreement was negotiated for Lionsgate by Wendy Reeds. Peter Philipsen and Christopher Seidelin negotiated the agreement on behalf of Nordisk Film.

Lionsgate also currently has output deals with Studiocanal in Australia, Leone Film Group in Italy, Metropolitan Filmexport and SND in France, Belga Films in Benelux, Eagle Films and Jaguar Films in the Middle East, Encore Films and Golden Village in Singapore, Monolith in Poland, and eOne in Spain. Other deals include Central Partnership in the CIS and Vertical in Eastern Europe, a joint venture partnership with IDC in Latin America, a digital partnership with iQIYI in China, and Lionsgate’s U.K. distribution company.