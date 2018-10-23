You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate, IDC Renew Distribution Partnership for Latin America

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Lionsgate and IDC have renewed their longstanding distribution partnership for Latin American releases of Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment films.

Since the partnership’s formation with predecessor company Summit Entertainment in 2005, IDC has generated over $1.3 billion at the Latin American box office, propelled by the Hunger Games, Twilight Saga, Now You See Me, and John Wick franchises along with “La La Land,” “Wonder,” and “The Impossible.” IDC has also strong performances from acquisitions such as “Sinister,” “Last Vegas,” “Winchester” and “Non Stop.”

IDC has distribution relationships with independents across 23 Latin American countries with the flexibility to release both day-and-date with the U.S. The companies said the IDC structure also allows it to create the marketing, release and promotional strategies in each territory.

Pedro Rodriguez and his IDC team have done a great job of mining the full potential of the Latin American box office,” said Lionsgate chief executive officer Jon Feltheimer. “His relationships with distributors and exhibitors and his knowledge of the Latin American marketplace are second to none. IDC is an essential part of our global distribution infrastructure, and they continue to create enormous value for our company.”

IDC’s upcoming release slate includes “Robin Hood,” the third installment of the John Wick action franchise, “Chaos Walking,” “The Kingkiller Chronicle,” and acquisitions “Life Itself” and “47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter.”

“I’m thrilled to extend my longstanding partnership with Jon, Michael, Joe and the rest of the Lionsgate team,” said Rodriguez. “Lionsgate is a major content platform with a deep and consistent pipeline of films that have enormous appeal for Latin American moviegoers. As we continue to work together, we’re very excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

