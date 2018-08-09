Lionsgate Earnings Top Wall Street Estimates; Starzplay Expanding in Europe

Lionsgate has topped Wall Street estimates by reporting a loss of $7.9 million, or 4 cents per share fully diluted, for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30 on revenues of $932.7 million.

Lionsgate made the announcement Thursday at the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Starz reported a sequential increase of 300,000 subscribers in the quarter and announced that it has entered agreements to launch Starzplay branded channels in France, Italy, and Spain in addition to the previous launches in the U.K. and Germany.

“We’re pleased to report a strong quarter with continued robust free cash flow and solid contributions from all of our businesses,” said Lionsgate chief executive officer Jon Feltheimer. “Our global content machine is operating at full throttle, and we continue to invest in a programming and international rollout strategy at Starz that is working. Our initiatives in the quarter continued to strengthen Lionsgate’s stature as a unique and essential part of the media ecosystem.”

The news about Starz comes two years after Lionsgate paid $4.1 billion to buy the premium cable service with the goal of competing effectively with the top-tier conglomerates.

Media networks segment revenues increased by 3% to $354.9 million due to over-the-top revenue growth. Segment profits were essentially flat from the prior year quarter due to costs associated with Starz’s international rollout and a moderate increase in domestic marketing spending.

Motion pictures segment revenues decreased by 23% in the quarter due to comparison to a prior year that included significant home entertainment revenue from “John Wick: Chapter 2” and the international “La La Land” revenues. Television production segment revenues increased by 7% to $279.4 million.