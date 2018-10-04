You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lionsgate Renews David Spitz as Domestic Distribution President

Dave McNary

Lionsgate has signed industry veteran David Spitz to a new long-term deal as president of domestic theatrical distribution.

The studio made the announcement Thursday. Lionsgate noted that during more than two decades at the company and its previous incarnations, Spitz has helped launch the “Hunger Games” franchise, the “John Wick” action series, Academy Award winners “La La Land,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Crash” and “Precious,” the family drama “Wonder,” eight “Saw” films and 19 Tyler Perry films.

Spitz has also been instrumental in helping to build the Pantelion film brand with “Overboard,” “How to Be a Latin Lover,” and “Instructions Not Included,” the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever released in the U.S. He has played a key role in establishing Lionsgate’s Codeblack Films as a prominent urban film label.

“David’s distribution leadership is a key element in guiding our business forward,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake. “He has great relationships with exhibitors, talent, and our studio partners, and a deep understanding of the right release dates and best distribution strategies for our movies. He will continue to be an integral part of our motion picture leadership team in the years ahead.”

Spitz began his entertainment industry career as a film buyer for Mann Theaters in 1990. He served two years as a regional branch manager for MGM Distribution before joining Live Entertainment in 1996. Live became Lionsgate’s predecessor company Artisan, releasing the blockbuster “The Blair Witch Project.” Spitz joined Lionsgate as part of the company’s acquisition of Artisan in 2003.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the most innovative and visionary studio in the business and fortunate to be surrounded by an incredibly talented group of distribution executives led by Mike Polydoros and Shaun Barber,” said Spitz. “I look forward to the enormous opportunities that lie ahead for our company, our industry, and our theatrical movie-going audiences.”

Upcoming Lionsgate releases include the action thriller “Hunter Killer,” “Robin Hood,” the third installment of the John Wick action franchise, the Seth Rogen/Charlize Theron comedy “Flarsky” and Roland Emmerich’s action drama “Midway.”

