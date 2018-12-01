Lindsey Weber Steps Down as Bad Robot’s Head of Film for Amazon Gig

Lindsey Weber is stepping down as head of the film division at J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot.

The longtime Abrams collaborator has accepted a TV producing gig at Amazon Studios, multiple individuals familiar with her plans told Variety. The parting of ways between she and Abrams is amicable, and emotional to boot.

“Lindsey Weber is the personification or raw talent, brilliantly hard work and tireless dedication,” Abrams said in a statement.

“Being in the creative trenches with her for over a decade has felt less like work and more like fun. I am so looking forward to see what she creates next, and will be cheering for her every inevitable success,” he added.

It’s unclear who initiated the departure, but as Variety exclusively reported recently, Abrams is looking to consolidate his entire content business in a rich overall megadeal that would afford him abundant resources for film and TV projects, as well as revenue streams in merchandising and theme park opportunities based on his work. He’s currently in talks with major media players including the Walt Disney Company, Warner Media and Comcast.

Immediate projects at Amazon Studios for Weber were also unclear. She had been with Bad Robot for almost 12 years, and has films like “Star Trek: Beyond,” “10 Cloverfield Lane,” Rachel McAdams’ “Morning Glory” and the recent “Overlord” on her resume.

An interim replacement for Weber was not named. Her departure was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.