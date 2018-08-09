Lindsay Lohan Criticizes #MeToo Accusers: ‘It Makes Them Look Weak’

Lindsay Lohan had a few choice words against the #MeToo movement.

In a interview with UK-based newspaper the Times, Lohan said she is “supportive of women,” but criticized those who accused Harvey Weinstein and other Hollywood moguls of sexual harassment.

“I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women,” the former child star said.

Lohan admitted that she couldn’t speak much on the issue because she said didn’t experience any negative sexual encounters as an working actress.

“So, I don’t really have anything to say. I can’t speak on something I didn’t live, right?” Lohan said. “I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways.”

Lohan, who has previously defended Weinstein, directed her biggest criticisms at the women who didn’t level the accusations and seek legal action immediately after their experiences.

“If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment,” Lohan said. “You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

The actress previously defended Weinstein, saying, she felt “very bad” for the disgraced producer when allegations were first coming out against him.

“He’s never harmed me or did anything to me — we’ve done several movies together,” she said on her Instagram story in October. “I think everyone needs to stop — I think it’s wrong. So stand up.”