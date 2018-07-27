Just How Many Projects Does Lin-Manuel Miranda Have on His Full Plate?

“Hamilton” mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda may currently be the hardest-working and in-demand man in Hollywood. How many TV and film projects does he currently have in the works? Let’s see:

1) On Friday Miranda was announced as part of the cast, along with James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson, in the BBC’s upcoming series “His Dark Materials,” based on the bestselling fantasy novels by British author Philip Pullman.

2) Just three days before, it was announced Miranda would be executive producing an FX limited series based on the life of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon with Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams attached as the leads.

3) Last week, Variety reported he would be making his feature directorial debut with “Tick, Tick… Boom,” based on the 2014 stage production about “Rent” playwright Jonathan Larson.

4) Audiences will see him star opposite Emily Blunt in another Disney feature, the upcoming “Mary Poppins Returns,” bowing just in time for Christmas on Dec. 19.

5) His other film projects include “Vivo,” an animated feature for Sony Animation, on which he is attached as composer. The film is slated for a Nov. 6, 2020 release.

Related Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson Cast in BBC's 'His Dark Materials' Cher, Reba McEntire and 'Hamilton' Creators to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

6) On June 26, 2020, Warner Bros. is expected to release the film version of Miranda’s musical “In the Heights,” which won the 2008 Tony Award for best musical. Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway production and starred in the lead, earning a Tony nomination for best actor in a musical. The movie project has “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon Chu attached, along with the musical’s book writer and screenwriter Quiara Alegría Hudes.

7) Another pending project is Lionsgate’s adaptation of “The Kingkiller Chronicle,” based on Pat Rothfuss’ classic novels, to be directed by Sam Raimi. The studio brought on Miranda in 2016 to serve as creative producer and musical mastermind of the feature film and Showtime TV series adaptations.

8) In yet another collaboration with Disney, Miranda is also producing and writing songs for Disney’s live-action reboot of “The Little Mermaid.” He told NPR in 2017 that he saw the 1989 animated version three times in theaters as a child.

9) Finally, film studios are reportedly in a bidding war to buy a recording of a live performance of “Hamilton,” the musical that skyrocketed Miranda to stardom. But he won’t have to put in any extra work for that one — it’s a filmed versioin of one of the early performances of the hit musical.

Miranda also composed the score for “Moana,” and received an Oscar nomination for the song “How Far I’ll Go.” Miranda was unavailable for comment.