Lily James, Armie Hammer to Star in Daphne du Maurier Adaptation ‘Rebecca’

Lily James Armie Hammer
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lily James and Armie Hammer are set to star in Netflix and Working Title’s “Rebecca,” directed by Ben Wheatley.

Jane Goldman is writing the screenplay, adapted from Daphne du Maurier’s classic Gothic novel of the same name. The story follows a newly married young woman who, upon arriving at her husband’s imposing family estate on a bleak English coast, finds herself battling the shadow of his deceased first wife, the mysterious Rebecca, whose legacy continues to haunt the house.

Working Title’s Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan will produce along with Nira Park. The film is expected to go into production in the spring.

James most recently starred in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and can next be seen in an untitled Danny Boyle pic. Her previous credits include “Baby Driver” alongside Ansel Elgort, “Darkest Hour,” and “Cinderella.”

Hammer will next appear in Mimi Leder’s “On the Basis of Sex,” Anthony Maras’ “Hotel Mumbai,” and Babak Anvari’s untitled movie. His other credits include the critically acclaimed “Call Me by Your Name,” “Sorry to Bother You,” and Wheatley’s action-comedy “Free Fire.”

James is represented by UTA and Tavistock Wood Management. Hammer is repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Wheatley and Goldman are repped by WME and Independent Talent Group. Wheatley is also repped by Bloom Hergott.

  Lily James Armie Hammer

    Lily James, Armie Hammer to Star in Daphne du Maurier Adaptation 'Rebecca'

