You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lil Peep Documentary, Executive Produced by Terrence Malick, in the Works

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Terrence Malick Lil Peep
CREDIT: Shutterstock

A documentary on the late rapper Lil Peep is in the works and will be executive produced by Terrence Malick, a rep for Peep’s estate confirmed to Variety. The veteran director, producer and screenwriter, renowned for such filmed as “Days of Heaven” and “Badlands,” is a friend of Peep’s family. The rep declined to provide further details; a rep for Malick did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment. The news was first reported by the New York Times; that report said that the film “may” be accompanied by an album.

As Variety exclusively reported last month, a posthumous Peep album is coming later in the fall: “Come Over When You’re Sober (Part Two),” the sequel to the late rapper’s 2017 debut studio record, is out Nov. 9 via Autnmy, a division of Access Records, under license to Columbia Records. The album was previewed with a video for a new song called “Cry Alone,” which was filmed in May of last year. Sources tell Variety that Peep, who died last November of a drug overdose at the age of 21, left behind a vast amount of material. Recently, a posthumous collaboration with XXXTentacion called “Falling Down” was released, although that song is not included on the album.

Related

At a listening event in New York earlier this month, Peep’s mother, Liza Womack, and others close to the rapper spoke about the album.

“This is an important album because it is the work of a young, creative, honest, trailblazing artist,” Womack said. “This album is important also because Gus is dead, but this is the album he would have made if he were living.”

She then spoke of the opioid crisis, referenced Mac Miller’s death and Demi Lovato’s recent overdose, and then directly addressed the media in the room.

“Young music artists in this field are dying too often,” she said. “The posthumous release of a young artist’s music is a problem you are all going to have to face. You are facing it now: What do you do when a young artist dies long before his time, leaving behind a legacy of finished and unfinished work and a legion of heartbroken fans?”

She paused before saying, “Well, I feel very proud of what Columbia Records has done with Gus’ album and what [producers] have done to preserve the legacy. This is the album Gus would have wanted,” she sighed.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Terrence Malick Lil Peep

    Lil Peep Documentary, Executive Produced by Terrence Malick, in the Works

    A documentary on the late rapper Lil Peep is in the works and will be executive produced by Terrence Malick, a rep for Peep’s estate confirmed to Variety. The veteran director, producer and screenwriter, renowned for such filmed as “Days of Heaven” and “Badlands,” is a friend of Peep’s family. The rep declined to provide […]

  • DF-25953 – L-R: Joe Mazzello (John

    Will 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Rock the Box Office?

    A documentary on the late rapper Lil Peep is in the works and will be executive produced by Terrence Malick, a rep for Peep’s estate confirmed to Variety. The veteran director, producer and screenwriter, renowned for such filmed as “Days of Heaven” and “Badlands,” is a friend of Peep’s family. The rep declined to provide […]

  • Aubrey Plaza'Ingrid Goes West' film premiere,

    Los Angeles Film Festival Pulling Plug After 18 Years

    A documentary on the late rapper Lil Peep is in the works and will be executive produced by Terrence Malick, a rep for Peep’s estate confirmed to Variety. The veteran director, producer and screenwriter, renowned for such filmed as “Days of Heaven” and “Badlands,” is a friend of Peep’s family. The rep declined to provide […]

  • Abdellatif Kechiche39th Annual Los Angeles Film

    'Blue Is the Warmest Color' Director Accused of Sexual Assault in France

    A documentary on the late rapper Lil Peep is in the works and will be executive produced by Terrence Malick, a rep for Peep’s estate confirmed to Variety. The veteran director, producer and screenwriter, renowned for such filmed as “Days of Heaven” and “Badlands,” is a friend of Peep’s family. The rep declined to provide […]

  • Zachary Tarica

    AFM: Film Financier Forest Road Secures $70 Million (EXCLUSIVE)

    A documentary on the late rapper Lil Peep is in the works and will be executive produced by Terrence Malick, a rep for Peep’s estate confirmed to Variety. The veteran director, producer and screenwriter, renowned for such filmed as “Days of Heaven” and “Badlands,” is a friend of Peep’s family. The rep declined to provide […]

  • BlacKkKlansman Spike Lee BTS

    'BlacKkKlansman' Production Crew Helps Spike Lee Re-Create the 1970s

    A documentary on the late rapper Lil Peep is in the works and will be executive produced by Terrence Malick, a rep for Peep’s estate confirmed to Variety. The veteran director, producer and screenwriter, renowned for such filmed as “Days of Heaven” and “Badlands,” is a friend of Peep’s family. The rep declined to provide […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad