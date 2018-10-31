Lil Peep Documentary, Executive Produced by Terrence Malick, in the Works

A documentary on the late rapper Lil Peep is in the works and will be executive produced by Terrence Malick, a rep for Peep’s estate confirmed to Variety. The veteran director, producer and screenwriter, renowned for such filmed as “Days of Heaven” and “Badlands,” is a friend of Peep’s family. The rep declined to provide further details; a rep for Malick did not immediately respond to Variety‘s requests for comment. The news was first reported by the New York Times; that report said that the film “may” be accompanied by an album.

As Variety exclusively reported last month, a posthumous Peep album is coming later in the fall: “Come Over When You’re Sober (Part Two),” the sequel to the late rapper’s 2017 debut studio record, is out Nov. 9 via Autnmy, a division of Access Records, under license to Columbia Records. The album was previewed with a video for a new song called “Cry Alone,” which was filmed in May of last year. Sources tell Variety that Peep, who died last November of a drug overdose at the age of 21, left behind a vast amount of material. Recently, a posthumous collaboration with XXXTentacion called “Falling Down” was released, although that song is not included on the album.

At a listening event in New York earlier this month, Peep’s mother, Liza Womack, and others close to the rapper spoke about the album.

“This is an important album because it is the work of a young, creative, honest, trailblazing artist,” Womack said. “This album is important also because Gus is dead, but this is the album he would have made if he were living.”

She then spoke of the opioid crisis, referenced Mac Miller’s death and Demi Lovato’s recent overdose, and then directly addressed the media in the room.

“Young music artists in this field are dying too often,” she said. “The posthumous release of a young artist’s music is a problem you are all going to have to face. You are facing it now: What do you do when a young artist dies long before his time, leaving behind a legacy of finished and unfinished work and a legion of heartbroken fans?”

She paused before saying, “Well, I feel very proud of what Columbia Records has done with Gus’ album and what [producers] have done to preserve the legacy. This is the album Gus would have wanted,” she sighed.