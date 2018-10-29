Liam Neeson to Star in Comedy ‘Made in Italy’

Liam Neeson and Micheal Richardson (“Vox Lux”) will star in James D’Arcy’s directorial debut, “Made in Italy.”

Neeson will play a bohemian London artist who returns to Italy with his estranged son, portrayed by Richardson, to sell the house they inherited from his late wife. The movie, also written by D’Arcy, will commence production in April in Italy.

HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales and distribution, and is bringing the pic to the upcoming American Film Market, which opens Wednesday in Santa Monica, Calif.

HanWay Films managing director Gabrielle Stewart said, “It has been exciting to see this popular screenplay and project really mature and take shape this year; and with Liam and Micheal playing a father and son facing challenges both emotional and comedic in Tuscany, we are in for a very special treat.”

The movie was developed by London-based CrossDay Productions, and is produced by film and TV veteran Pippa Cross and Sam Tipper-Hale, with Nicola Serra co-producing for Italian production entity Palomar. HanWay’s Gabrielle Stewart and CrossDay’s Janette Day are executive producers.

D’Arcy, who starred in “Dunkirk” and “Cloud Atlas,” previously wrote and directed the short film “Chicken/Egg,” starring Hayley Atwell and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, which screened at the 2017 Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Neeson is represented by CAA and ARG Talent, Richardson by Gersh, and D’Arcy by Alex Irwin at Markham, Froggatt & Irwin.