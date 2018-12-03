×
Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville Drama ‘Normal People’ Nabbed by Bleecker Street

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Bleecker Street has secured U.S. distribution rights to “Normal People,” a drama starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville.

The company plans to release the film in 2019. Manville and Neeson portray an everyday couple with an extraordinary love, who must find the humor and grace to face a year of adversity. The film is directed by the team of Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn, known for their work on “Good Vibrations” and “Cherry Bomb.”

Irish playwright Owen McCafferty wrote “Normal People,” produced by Brian J. Falconer, David Holmes and Piers Tempest. Executive producers are Natascha Wharton for the BFI, Stephen Kelliher for Bankside Films, Jo Bamford for Tempo Productions, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross for Head Gear Films/Metrol Technology and Mark Huffam.

“This is such a beautiful story of love and commitment as portrayed between two of the world’s most talented actors,” Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street said. “It’s magical to watch as they find strength and an ever-deepening connection.”

“Normal People” was shot on location in Northern Ireland. Canderblinks Films and Out of Orbit produced the movie, financed by the British Film Institute (using National Lottery funds) and Northern Ireland Screen in association with Head Gear Films, Metrol Technology, and Kreo Films.

Manville received a supporting actress Oscar nomination this year for her work alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in “Phantom Thread.” Neeson can be seen opposite Viola Davis in Steve McQueen’s heist drama “Widows.”

The deal was negotiated between Kent Sanderson and Camille Bertrand on behalf of Bleecker Street with CAA Media Finance and Bankside Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

