Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh to Star in Thriller ‘The Honest Thief’ From ‘Ozark’ Co-Creator

Liam Neeson and Kate Walsh will star in the independent action-thriller “The Honest Thief.”

Mark Williams, co-creator of the Netflix series “Ozark,” will direct from a script by Steve Allrich. Neeson will portray a bank robber who tries to turn himself in because he’s falling in love with a woman — played by Walsh — who works at a storage facility where he’s stashed his loot. Complications ensue when his case is turned over to a corrupt FBI agent.

Williams is also producing along with Tai Duncan, Stephen Emery, Mark Holder, Ryan R. Johnson, and Myles Nestel of Solution Entertainment Group, which is selling world rights.

Neeson will be seen next in “Widows,” directed by Steve McQueen, and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” from the Coen brothers. He starred earlier this year in the action-thriller “The Commuter,” which grossed $120 million at the worldwide box, office and played the lead in 2017’s “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House.”

Walsh stars in the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” and portrayed Dr. Addison Montgomery in “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice.”

Neeson is represented by CAA. Walsh is repped by Gersh and United Agents. Williams is with Zero Gravity Management. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

