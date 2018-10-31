Liam Hemsworth’s ‘Killerman’ Bought for U.S. by Blue Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

On the first day of the American Film Market, Blue Fox Entertainment acquired U.S. rights to Solution Entertainment Group’s action-thriller “Killerman,” starring Liam Hemsworth.

The film also stars Emory Cohen, Diane Guerrero, Suraj Sharma, and Zlatko Buric. Blue Fox is planning a spring 2019 theatrical release on at least 200 screens.

The film was written and directed by Malik Bader and produced by Myles Nestel, Craig Chapman and John & Michael Schwarz. Hemsworth plays a New York City money launderer who desperately searches for answers after waking up with no memory, millions in stolen cash and drugs and an insane crew of dirty cops hunting him down.

Blue Fox’s Todd Slater negotiated the deal with Nestel, and Endeavor Content‘s Christine D’ Souza-Gelband and Christopher Slager negotiating on behalf of the filmmakers. The Solution’s Lisa Wilson is handling international sales.

“‘Killerman’ is an incredible action thriller with a tour-de-force performance from Liam Hemsworth” said Nestel. “We are so excited that Blue Fox believes in the film’s potential and will be giving it the platform it deserves through a real US theatrical release.”

Blue Fox Entertainment’s recent theatrical releases include the animated “A Wizard’s Tale,” and coming of age comedy “Summer ’03” starring Joey King, Jack Kilmer, Andrea Savage, Paul Sheer and June Squibb. Upcoming releases include “Saint Judy,” starring Michelle Monaghan, Common, Alfred Molina and

Alfre Woodard.