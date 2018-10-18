You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Liam Hemsworth, Vince Vaughn to Star in Drug Drama 'Arkansas'

Dave McNary

CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn are set to star in Clark Duke’s feature directorial debut “Arkansas,” which Duke wrote and will also appear in.

The film follows a pair of low level drug runners in the Dixie Mafia, portrayed by Hemsworth and Duke, who live by the orders of an Arkansas-based drug kingpin, played by Vaughn, whom they’ve never met. But when a deal goes horribly wrong, deadly consequences ensue. Principal photography begins this week in Alabama.

Producers on “Arkansas” are Patrick Hibler, Jeff Rice, Martin Sprock and Storyboard Media. Media Finance Capital’s David Gilbery and Charles Dorfman funded the film and will serve as executive producers alongside Hercules Film Fund, which is providing funding as well.

Executive producers include Rhea Films’ Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas and Jean-Luc De Fanti, Don Kee Productions’ Jason Allison, Michael S. Smith and Franchesca Lantz, Andre Relis, Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard and Phil Kim.

VMI Worldwide will handle sales for the film at the upcoming American Film Market, which opens Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Calif., in conjunction with Storyboard Media.

Hemsworth most recently completed production on the action-thriller “Killerman” and will next be seen in February opposite Rebel Wilson in the romantic comedy “Isn’t It Romantic.” Vaughn starred in S. Craig Zahler’s “Dragged Across Concrete,” which premiered at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Duke was most recently seen in Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here” and opposite Burt Reynolds in his final film, “The Last Movie Star.”

Hemsworth is repped by WME and Fourward Management. Vaughn is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, and Duke is represented by WME and Mosaic.

