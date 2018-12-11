Ley Line Unveils Brian Wilson Documentary, ‘Hugo Cabret’ Musical

Producers Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page have unveiled Ley Line Entertainment with a Brian Wilson documentary and a “Hugo Cabret” musical in the works.

Ley Line said it’s a content development, production, and financing company with projects spanning film, television, stage, and music. Headington financed and produced “The Young Victoria,” “Argo,” “Hugo,” and “World War Z,” while Page, a former music industry and advertising executive, was involved in the careers of Britney Spears, NSYNC, Justin Timberlake, and Backstreet Boys.

The duo produced Paul Harrill’s upcoming Sundance Next entry “Light from Light,” starring Marin Ireland and Jim Gaffigan. Ley Line is also co-financing and co-producing David Lowery’s “The Green Knight,” a re-telling of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” along with A24 and Bron.

“We started this company in order to foster both new and established talent while telling unique and meaningful stories across a broad range of mediums,” said Headington. “I’m looking forward to embarking on a long and creative partnership with Theresa.”

Headington is a billionaire, a real estate developer and the CEO of Headington Oil.

Page said, “Tim and I have diverse and complementary professional backgrounds and artistic tastes. I feel really good about the current lineup of projects we have and I’m excited to find and support the next generation of artists.”

The untitled documentary of Beach Boys’ co-founder Brian Wilson is from director Brent Wilson (no relation) which Ley Line financed and produced. Executive produced by Brian and Melinda Wilson, the film follows Wilson in conversations with Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine. The film includes an interview with Bruce Springsteen and is in post-production.

Their first stage production is a musical — set to the hits of Max Martin — to be announced in January and opening in the West End the following November. The company’s next stage project will be an adaptation of Brian Selznick’s “The Invention of Hugo Cabret,” with an eye towards a 2021 West End release. Selznick is currently writing the libretto for the musical.

Other upcoming projects include “The Mercy of Thin Air,” based on the novel by Ronlyn Domingue, which the company has optioned and is developing, and a film based on the Pinstripe game from Atmos Games.