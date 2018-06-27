Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt Channel the 1960s in First Look at ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Brad Pitt Leonardo DiCaprio Quentin Tarantino
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio shared the first look at Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded drama, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The actor posted a picture Wednesday on Instagram with his co-star Brad Pitt.

DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, while Pitt portrays Cliff Booth, his longtime stunt double. Both are struggling to make it in Hollywood. Tarantino describes the film as taking place in “Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippie Hollywood.”

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

Al Pacino will play Dalton’s agent, while Margot Robbie will play Dalton’s neighbor Sharon Tate. The ensemble cast also includes Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond. Sony is releasing the crime drama, which David Heyman and Shannon McLintosh are producing.

This is Tarantino’s ninth feature. Tarantino previously worked with Pitt in “Inglourious Basterds,” which was nominated for eight Academy Awards. DiCaprio starred in the Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” which scored five Oscar nods.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” opens on Aug. 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the Manson-LaBianca murders and the day after Tate was killed at the hands of Charles Manson’s followers.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Danny Perkins Exiting Studiocanal to Set

    Danny Perkins Exiting Studiocanal to Set Up Production Company

    Leonardo DiCaprio shared the first look at Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded drama, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The actor posted a picture Wednesday on Instagram with his co-star Brad Pitt. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, while Pitt portrays Cliff Booth, his longtime stunt double. Both are struggling to […]

  • Michael Winship, President, Writers Guild of

    Former WGA East President Michael Winship Seeks Council Seat

    Leonardo DiCaprio shared the first look at Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded drama, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The actor posted a picture Wednesday on Instagram with his co-star Brad Pitt. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, while Pitt portrays Cliff Booth, his longtime stunt double. Both are struggling to […]

  • Gloria Estefan Joins Areu Brothers Studio

    Gloria Estefan Joins Areu Brothers Studio as Partner

    Leonardo DiCaprio shared the first look at Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded drama, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The actor posted a picture Wednesday on Instagram with his co-star Brad Pitt. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, while Pitt portrays Cliff Booth, his longtime stunt double. Both are struggling to […]

  • Lakeith StanfieldTimes Talks ScreenTimes: 'Sorry To

    Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes for Freestyle With Homophobic Lyrics

    Leonardo DiCaprio shared the first look at Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded drama, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The actor posted a picture Wednesday on Instagram with his co-star Brad Pitt. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, while Pitt portrays Cliff Booth, his longtime stunt double. Both are struggling to […]

  • Toby Kebbell

    Film News Roundup: Toby Kebbell Joins Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' for Sony Pictures

    Leonardo DiCaprio shared the first look at Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded drama, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The actor posted a picture Wednesday on Instagram with his co-star Brad Pitt. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, while Pitt portrays Cliff Booth, his longtime stunt double. Both are struggling to […]

  • Angel Face

    Marion Cotillard's Drama 'Angel Face' Bought by Cinema Libre (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leonardo DiCaprio shared the first look at Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded drama, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The actor posted a picture Wednesday on Instagram with his co-star Brad Pitt. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, while Pitt portrays Cliff Booth, his longtime stunt double. Both are struggling to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad