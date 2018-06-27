Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt Channel the 1960s in First Look at ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Leonardo DiCaprio shared the first look at Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded drama, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The actor posted a picture Wednesday on Instagram with his co-star Brad Pitt.

DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, while Pitt portrays Cliff Booth, his longtime stunt double. Both are struggling to make it in Hollywood. Tarantino describes the film as taking place in “Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippie Hollywood.”

First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

Al Pacino will play Dalton’s agent, while Margot Robbie will play Dalton’s neighbor Sharon Tate. The ensemble cast also includes Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond. Sony is releasing the crime drama, which David Heyman and Shannon McLintosh are producing.

This is Tarantino’s ninth feature. Tarantino previously worked with Pitt in “Inglourious Basterds,” which was nominated for eight Academy Awards. DiCaprio starred in the Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” which scored five Oscar nods.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” opens on Aug. 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the Manson-LaBianca murders and the day after Tate was killed at the hands of Charles Manson’s followers.