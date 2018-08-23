You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lena Dunham Joins Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lena Dunham, Austin Butler, Maya Hawke, and Lorenza Izzo have joined the cast of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The movie is set against the backdrop of the Manson Family murders with Leonardo DiCaprio playing Rick Dalton, former star of a western TV series, while Brad Pitt will play his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth. The studio announced a month ago that it was moving the release forward two weeks to July 26, 2019 — possibly avoiding controversy over the timing of the opening.

Dunham will be playing a character named Gypsy. Hawke has been cast as the fictional character Flower Child and Izzo will portray Francesca Capucci, a glamorous Italian movie star.

The studio had originally announced that it would release “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” two weeks later on Aug. 9, 2019. That will be the 50th anniversary of the murders of actress Sharon Tate and four others at a house on Cielo Drive in the Hollywood Hills.

The cast also includes Margot Robbie as Tate, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr., Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Keith Jefferson, and Nicholas Hammond. At Sony Pictures’ CinemaCon presentation in April, Tarantino said DiCaprio and Pitt would be “the most exciting dynamic star duo since Paul Newman and Robert Redford.”

“It takes place at the height of the counterculture explosion,” Tarantino said. “It takes place at the time of the hippie revolution, and it takes place at the height of new Hollywood.”

He also said at CinemaCon that the film will be the most similar in style and plotting to his 1994 masterwork “Pulp Fiction.” Tarantino is directing from his own script. He’s also producing with David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh.

The part is Dunham’s first major feature film role. She’s best known for creating, executive producing, and starring in HBO’s “Girls,” and appeared in an episode of “American Horror Story: Cult.” She also acted in her indie drama “Tiny Furniture.”

Butler just starred opposite Denzel Washington in “The Iceman Cometh.” Hawke will star in “Stranger Things” Season 3 and Izzo will be seen in “The House With a Clock in Its Walls.” The news was first reported by Deadline.

