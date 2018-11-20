Wacky ‘Lego Movie 2’ Trailer Introduces Chris Pratt as Rex Dangervest

Lunacy prevails in the new trailer for “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” with Chris Pratt returning to voice Master Builder Emmet Brickowski along with new character Rex Dangervest.

The footage show the unfailingly optimistic Emmet searching the galaxy for Lucy — aka Wyldstyle — (voiced by Elizabeth Banks) after her abduction by a malevolent, alien force. The super-confident Rex saves Emmet’s life after he strays into a meteor shower.

Rex introduces himself thusly: “The name’s Rex Dangervest! — Galaxy-defending archaeologist, cowboy, and raptor trainer!”

Pratt has played all those characters in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “The Magnificent Seven,” and “Jurassic World,” respectively. He agrees to help Emmet save Lucy, but warns him about going to Sis-Star System, ruled by Tiffany Haddish’s shapeshifting Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi.

“You don’t want to go anywhere near the Sis-Star System! It’s ruled by an alien queen. Only the toughest are gonna get out of there alive!” Rex warns.

Other characters include Will Arnett as Batman, Channing Tatum as Superman, Jonah Hill as Green Lantern, and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” alum Stephanie Beatriz as Sweet Mayhem. Mike Mitchell directed the movie, while Phil Lord and Christopher Miller produced and co-wrote the film with “BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

Warner Bros. opens “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” on Feb. 8.