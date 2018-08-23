Legendary Lands Rights to Graphic Novel ‘My Boyfriend Is a Bear’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
My Boyfriend Is a Bear
CREDIT: Courtesy of Oni Press

Legendary Entertainment has acquired the worldwide film rights to the acclaimed Oni Press graphic novel “My Boyfriend is a Bear,” written by Pamela Ribon and illustrated by Cat Farris.

Ribon is attached to adapt the screenplay as well and will exec produce along with Alex Hertzberg.

Legendary will produce and Joe Nozemack, James Lucas Jones, and Charlie Chu of Oni Entertainment will join Ribon and Herzberg as exec producers. Jon Silk and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary Entertainment.

The story follows Nora, who, after a succession of terrible boyfriends, finds true love with the most unexpected of suitors: a 500-pound American Black Bear. They’ll soon discover that hipster neighbors, judgmental friends, and Bear’s impending need for hibernation will put their relationship to the ultimate test.

Ribon is the co-writer of the upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios pic “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Her prior script work includes “Moana,” “The Smurfs: the Lost Village,” and the DisneyNature documentary “Bears.” She was named one of Variety’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch and is a 2017 Film Independent Directing Lab Fellow. Her debut comic book series “SLAM!,” co-created with Veronica Fish, was published by BOOM! Studios, and she occasionally writes issues of the comics based on “Rick and Morty,” also published by Oni Press.

She is represented by the Gersh Agency, HertzbergMedia, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher LLP and Inkwell Management for publishing.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • Christmas Story Live

    Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Are an Emmy Win Shy of EGOT Status

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired the worldwide film rights to the acclaimed Oni Press graphic novel “My Boyfriend is a Bear,” written by Pamela Ribon and illustrated by Cat Farris. Ribon is attached to adapt the screenplay as well and will exec produce along with Alex Hertzberg. Legendary will produce and Joe Nozemack, James Lucas Jones, […]

  • 'Support the Girls' Director Doesn't Want

    'Support the Girls' Director Doesn't Want People to Pirate His Movie, But...

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired the worldwide film rights to the acclaimed Oni Press graphic novel “My Boyfriend is a Bear,” written by Pamela Ribon and illustrated by Cat Farris. Ribon is attached to adapt the screenplay as well and will exec produce along with Alex Hertzberg. Legendary will produce and Joe Nozemack, James Lucas Jones, […]

  • My Boyfriend Is a Bear

    Legendary Lands Rights to Graphic Novel 'My Boyfriend Is a Bear' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired the worldwide film rights to the acclaimed Oni Press graphic novel “My Boyfriend is a Bear,” written by Pamela Ribon and illustrated by Cat Farris. Ribon is attached to adapt the screenplay as well and will exec produce along with Alex Hertzberg. Legendary will produce and Joe Nozemack, James Lucas Jones, […]

  • This Is Disneyland

    'That's From Disneyland!': How a Collector's Pop-Up Became a Must-See L.A. Destination

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired the worldwide film rights to the acclaimed Oni Press graphic novel “My Boyfriend is a Bear,” written by Pamela Ribon and illustrated by Cat Farris. Ribon is attached to adapt the screenplay as well and will exec produce along with Alex Hertzberg. Legendary will produce and Joe Nozemack, James Lucas Jones, […]

  • The Predator in Twentith Century Fox’s

    'The Predator' to Invade Box Office With $30 Million Opening Weekend

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired the worldwide film rights to the acclaimed Oni Press graphic novel “My Boyfriend is a Bear,” written by Pamela Ribon and illustrated by Cat Farris. Ribon is attached to adapt the screenplay as well and will exec produce along with Alex Hertzberg. Legendary will produce and Joe Nozemack, James Lucas Jones, […]

  • Ben Affleck rehab

    Ben Affleck Checks Into Rehab Again

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired the worldwide film rights to the acclaimed Oni Press graphic novel “My Boyfriend is a Bear,” written by Pamela Ribon and illustrated by Cat Farris. Ribon is attached to adapt the screenplay as well and will exec produce along with Alex Hertzberg. Legendary will produce and Joe Nozemack, James Lucas Jones, […]

  • James Bond Spectre

    Bond 25: With Danny Boyle's Exit, the Latest 007 Could Miss Its Release Date

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired the worldwide film rights to the acclaimed Oni Press graphic novel “My Boyfriend is a Bear,” written by Pamela Ribon and illustrated by Cat Farris. Ribon is attached to adapt the screenplay as well and will exec produce along with Alex Hertzberg. Legendary will produce and Joe Nozemack, James Lucas Jones, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad