Legendary Lands Rights to Graphic Novel ‘My Boyfriend Is a Bear’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary Entertainment has acquired the worldwide film rights to the acclaimed Oni Press graphic novel “My Boyfriend is a Bear,” written by Pamela Ribon and illustrated by Cat Farris.

Ribon is attached to adapt the screenplay as well and will exec produce along with Alex Hertzberg.

Legendary will produce and Joe Nozemack, James Lucas Jones, and Charlie Chu of Oni Entertainment will join Ribon and Herzberg as exec producers. Jon Silk and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary Entertainment.

The story follows Nora, who, after a succession of terrible boyfriends, finds true love with the most unexpected of suitors: a 500-pound American Black Bear. They’ll soon discover that hipster neighbors, judgmental friends, and Bear’s impending need for hibernation will put their relationship to the ultimate test.

Ribon is the co-writer of the upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios pic “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Her prior script work includes “Moana,” “The Smurfs: the Lost Village,” and the DisneyNature documentary “Bears.” She was named one of Variety’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch and is a 2017 Film Independent Directing Lab Fellow. Her debut comic book series “SLAM!,” co-created with Veronica Fish, was published by BOOM! Studios, and she occasionally writes issues of the comics based on “Rick and Morty,” also published by Oni Press.

