You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘God Country’ Graphic Novel in the Works as Movie at Legendary

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
God Country
CREDIT: Courtesy of Image Comics

Legendary Entertainment has acquired worldwide film rights to the fantasy-action graphic novel “God Country” and will team up with AfterShock Media on the project.

Legendary announced the deal Tuesday. “God Country” is written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Geoff Shaw, with Cates set to adapt the screenplay. Jon Silk brought the project in and is overseeing with Jay Ashenfelter for Legendary Entertainment.

Legendary and AfterShock previously teamed on developing a movie based on the comic “Animosity.” Launched in 2015, AfterShock Media is a publisher of creator-driven comic books and graphic novels aligned with a TV and film production company. The company is overseen by CEO Jon Kramer and president Lee Kramer.

“God Country” was originally published in 2017 by Image Comics. The story centers on an elderly widower rattled by dementia. When a tornado levels his home as well as the surrounding West Texas town, he’s restored and rises from the wreckage as an enchanted sword at the eye of the storm enables him to face the otherworldly creatures the sword has drawn.

Cates’ past works include “Babyteeth” from AfterShock Comics, “Buzzkill” from Dark Horse, and “Redneck” from Image. He’s also worked on “Cosmic Ghost Rider,” “Venom,” “Doctor Strange,” and “Thanos” for Marvel. Cates is represented by UTA.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Film

  • God Country

    'God Country' Graphic Novel in the Works as Movie at Legendary

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired worldwide film rights to the fantasy-action graphic novel “God Country” and will team up with AfterShock Media on the project. Legendary announced the deal Tuesday. “God Country” is written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Geoff Shaw, with Cates set to adapt the screenplay. Jon Silk brought the project in and […]

  • First Man

    'First Man' Takes on 'Venom' in Box Office Space Battle

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired worldwide film rights to the fantasy-action graphic novel “God Country” and will team up with AfterShock Media on the project. Legendary announced the deal Tuesday. “God Country” is written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Geoff Shaw, with Cates set to adapt the screenplay. Jon Silk brought the project in and […]

  • 'Rabbids Invasion' Becomes Top Children's Show

    'Rabbids Invasion' Becomes Top Children's Show in China, Ubisoft Eyes Other IP For TV

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired worldwide film rights to the fantasy-action graphic novel “God Country” and will team up with AfterShock Media on the project. Legendary announced the deal Tuesday. “God Country” is written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Geoff Shaw, with Cates set to adapt the screenplay. Jon Silk brought the project in and […]

  • Chelsea Barnard, left, and Megan Ellison

    Chelsea Barnard Out as Annapurna President of Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired worldwide film rights to the fantasy-action graphic novel “God Country” and will team up with AfterShock Media on the project. Legendary announced the deal Tuesday. “God Country” is written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Geoff Shaw, with Cates set to adapt the screenplay. Jon Silk brought the project in and […]

  • Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers at Scores' to Exit Annapurna, Courting New Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired worldwide film rights to the fantasy-action graphic novel “God Country” and will team up with AfterShock Media on the project. Legendary announced the deal Tuesday. “God Country” is written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Geoff Shaw, with Cates set to adapt the screenplay. Jon Silk brought the project in and […]

  • Halloween Poll

    Poll: What's the Best 'Halloween' Movie?

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired worldwide film rights to the fantasy-action graphic novel “God Country” and will team up with AfterShock Media on the project. Legendary announced the deal Tuesday. “God Country” is written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Geoff Shaw, with Cates set to adapt the screenplay. Jon Silk brought the project in and […]

  • Dwayne Johnson'Rampage' film premiere, London, UK

    Dwayne Johnson to Star in Netflix's 'John Henry and the Statesmen'

    Legendary Entertainment has acquired worldwide film rights to the fantasy-action graphic novel “God Country” and will team up with AfterShock Media on the project. Legendary announced the deal Tuesday. “God Country” is written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Geoff Shaw, with Cates set to adapt the screenplay. Jon Silk brought the project in and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad