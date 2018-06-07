You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Legally Blonde 3’ to Open Valentine’s Day 2020

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tracy Bennett/MGM/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5883215n)Reese WitherspoonLegally Blonde - 2001Director: Robert LuketicMGMUSAScene StillComedyLa Revanche d'une blonde
Elle Woods will return to the big screen Valentine’s Day 2020, MGM has announced.

Reese Witherspoon is set to star once again as the sorority sister-turned-lawyer in “Legally Blonde 3.” She will also produce through her Hello Sunshine production company. “Legally Blonde” producer Marc Platt and his Platt Productions president Adam Siegel will produce as well.

No director is currently attached to the project. MGM has tapped writers Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah for the script. McCullah wrote the adapted script for the original 2001 film.

“Legally Blonde 3” is the fifth title to land on Feb. 14, 2020, with three of those film still untitled. Fox has set its animated film “Nimona” for the same date; Universal has an untitled Blumhouse movie; Warner Bros. has a untitled DC entry; and Disney has an untitled live-action movie.

“Legally Blonde” was a success for MGM, grossing $141.8 million worldwide. The film followed a perky sorority sister attempting to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a law degree from Harvard University while remaining relentlessly upbeat and usually clad in pink. “Legally Blonde” also starred Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, Jennifer Coolidge and a Chihuahua named Bruiser.

MGM released the follow-up, “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde,” which was set in Washington, D.C, in 2013. The sequel grossed $124.9 million at the worldwide box office.

Initial reports about “Legally Blonde 3” said that Witherspoon was in talks, and the actress confirmed her involvement Thursday with an Instagram post of a short video of herself floating in a pool in a pink bikini with the comment, “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3.”

It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

 

