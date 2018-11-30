LeBron James Movie Based on His Book ‘Shooting Stars’ Taps Director Chris Robinson

Chris Robinson, best known for his work on the Fox TV series “Star,” has been tapped to direct Universal’s untitled LeBron James movie.

Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier wrote the script for the film, which is based on James and Buzz Bissinger’s book, “Shooting Stars,” and the events of James’ life. Taylor is an alum of the Universal Writers Program, which aims to find up-and-coming and experienced creators who incorporate diverse and global perspectives into screenwriting.

Frank E. Flowers wrote a previous draft.

James and Maverick Carter will produce for their SpringHill Entertainment alongside Terence Winter and Rachel Winter, who will produce for Tangerine Pictures and Cold Front Productions, respectively.

Exec VP of production Erik Baiers and creative executive Mika Pryce will oversee production on behalf of Universal. Jamal Henderson and Spencer Beighley will represent SpringHill Entertainment.

James and Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment continues to build a strong slate of films, most recently boarding a reboot of “Friday the 13th.”

James is also a producer on the New Line remake of “House Party,” as well an exec producer on the Netflix limited series “On Her Own Ground,” starring Octavia Spencer.

Besides “Star,” Robinson also directed the upcoming feature “Beats.” He is represented by CAA, Artists First, and Fox Rothschild.

James and SpringHill Entertainment are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.

