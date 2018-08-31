What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2018

If you wanted to have a romantic comedy movie night, you better get going because a number of classics are leaving Netflix in September.

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and Jennifer Garner’s “13 Going on 30” are departing the streaming service on Sept. 1, as well as “Just Friends” with Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart. For dramatic fare, catch “Dead Poets Society,” “The Imitation Game,” and Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight” before they leave at the beginning of the month.

And with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” hitting theaters on Oct. 5, it might also be a good idea to check out the 1976 remake with Barbra Streisand before it leaves Sept. 15.

Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix this month:

Sept. 1

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails, collection 1

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Sept. 2

Outsourced

Waffle Street

Sept. 11

Rules of Engagement, seasons 1 – 7

Sept. 14

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

Sept. 15

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

Sept. 16

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

Sept. 24

Iris

Sept. 28

The Imitation Game