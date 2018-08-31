What’s Leaving Netflix in September 2018

If you wanted to have a romantic comedy movie night, you better get going because a number of classics are leaving Netflix in September.
“Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and Jennifer Garner’s “13 Going on 30” are departing the streaming service on Sept. 1, as well as “Just Friends” with Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart. For dramatic fare, catch “Dead Poets Society,” “The Imitation Game,” and Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight” before they leave at the beginning of the month.
And with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” hitting theaters on Oct. 5, it might also be a good idea to check out the 1976 remake with Barbra Streisand before it leaves Sept. 15.
Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix this month:
Sept. 1
13 Going on 30
A Royal Night Out
Batman Begins
Casino
Dead Poets Society
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Exporting Raymond
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Hotel for Dogs
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
It Might Get Loud
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails, collection 1
Man on Wire
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Assets
The Bucket List
The Dark Knight
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Sept. 2
Outsourced
Waffle Street
Sept. 11
Rules of Engagement, seasons 1 – 7
Sept. 14
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon
Sept. 15
A Star Is Born
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
Bordertown
Sept. 16
Are You Here
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Moonrise Kingdom
Sept. 24
Iris
Sept. 28
The Imitation Game