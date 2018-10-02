What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2018

Fans of animated films better hurry to Netflix as a number of them are leaving the streaming service this fall.

Starting Monday, the 1988 Japanese anime film “Akira” is leaving the platform alongside other animated pics, including “The Adventures of Tintin” and “The Rugrats Movie.” Later in the month, the popular stop-motion movie “Kubo and the Two Strings” will depart on Oct. 8, followed by “The Secret Life of Pets” on Oct. 22.

Despite the upcoming Halloween holiday, several horror pics are also leaving the streaming service, including “Scream 2,” “The Human Centipede (First Sequence),” and “The Babadook.” They will be joined by “Adventureland,” “Sin City,” “The BFG,” and “Donnie Darko,” in addition to shows like “Freaks and Geeks,” “White Collar,” and “90210.”

See the full list of what’s leaving Netflix below:

Oct. 1

21

Adventureland

Akira

Bad Boys

Boogie Nights

Cinderella Man

Curse of Chucky

Eyes Wide Shut

Freaks and Geeks: Season 1

Full Metal Jacket

Guess Who

Inside Man

Let Me In

Life Is Beautiful

Menace II Society

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Sin City

Stealth

The Adventures of Tintin

The Clan

The Family Man

The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence

The Lost Boys

The Rugrats Movie

Trading Places

White Collar: Seasons 1-6

Oct. 2

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

Oct. 6

The BFG

Oct. 8

90210: Seasons 1-5

Kubo and the Two Strings

Oct. 10

Leap Year

Oct. 13

The Nut Job

Oct. 14

About a Boy: Seasons 1-2

The Babadook

Oct. 17

Donnie Darko

Oct. 22

The Secret Life of Pets

Oct. 24

V/H/S/2

Oct. 25

Big Eyes Queen of Katwe

Oct. 26

Southside with You

Oct. 28

Bridget Jones’s Baby