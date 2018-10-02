What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2018

Fans of animated films better hurry to Netflix as a number of them are leaving the streaming service this fall.
Starting Monday, the 1988 Japanese anime film “Akira” is leaving the platform alongside other animated pics, including “The Adventures of Tintin” and “The Rugrats Movie.” Later in the month, the popular stop-motion movie “Kubo and the Two Strings” will depart on Oct. 8, followed by “The Secret Life of Pets” on Oct. 22.
Despite the upcoming Halloween holiday, several horror pics are also leaving the streaming service, including “Scream 2,” “The Human Centipede (First Sequence),” and “The Babadook.” They will be joined by “Adventureland,” “Sin City,” “The BFG,” and “Donnie Darko,” in addition to shows like “Freaks and Geeks,” “White Collar,” and “90210.”
See the full list of what’s leaving Netflix below:
Oct. 1
21
Adventureland
Akira
Bad Boys
Boogie Nights
Cinderella Man
Curse of Chucky
Eyes Wide Shut
Freaks and Geeks: Season 1
Full Metal Jacket
Guess Who
Inside Man
Let Me In
Life Is Beautiful
Menace II Society
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Sin City
Stealth
The Adventures of Tintin
The Clan
The Family Man
The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence
The Lost Boys
The Rugrats Movie
Trading Places
White Collar: Seasons 1-6
Oct. 2
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
Oct. 6
The BFG
Oct. 8
90210: Seasons 1-5
Kubo and the Two Strings
Oct. 10
Leap Year
Oct. 13
The Nut Job
Oct. 14
About a Boy: Seasons 1-2
The Babadook
Oct. 17
Donnie Darko
Oct. 22
The Secret Life of Pets
Oct. 24
V/H/S/2
Oct. 25
Big Eyes Queen of Katwe
Oct. 26
Southside with You
Oct. 28
Bridget Jones’s Baby