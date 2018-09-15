Disney Lays Off Nearly 50 in Consumer Products Group

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Walt Disney Studios
CREDIT: Jae C. Hong/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Disney has issued pink slips this week to less than 50 employees in its Consumer Products and Interactive Media group, a source said Friday.

The Burbank, Ca.-based entertainment giant reported on Aug. 7 that the unit posted an 8% decline in revenues to $1 billion and a 10% slide in operating income to $324 million in its fiscal third quarter ended June 30.

“The decrease in operating income was due to lower income from licensing activities and decreased comparable retail store sales, partially offset by lower costs at our games business,” Disney said. “The decrease in income from licensing activities was driven by lower revenue from products based on ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Cars,’ partially offset by an increase from products based on ‘Avengers.'”

A source told Variety that the layoffs are related to a corporate restructuring announced in March, when Disney announced it would combine its parks and resorts unit with consumer products under Bob Chapek. At the time, the company said the combination of consumer products with the theme parks’ retail operations would lead to greater efficiencies.

Disney had no comment. The source also said that the job cuts are not related to Disney’s pending $71 billion acquisition of the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox. Shareholders approved the deal in July.

Popular on Variety

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

More Film

  • Walt Disney Studios

    Disney Lays Off Nearly 50 in Consumer Products Group

    Disney has issued pink slips this week to less than 50 employees in its Consumer Products and Interactive Media group, a source said Friday. The Burbank, Ca.-based entertainment giant reported on Aug. 7 that the unit posted an 8% decline in revenues to $1 billion and a 10% slide in operating income to $324 million […]

  • Red Joan

    Judi Dench's Spy Thriller 'Red Joan' Lands at IFC Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Disney has issued pink slips this week to less than 50 employees in its Consumer Products and Interactive Media group, a source said Friday. The Burbank, Ca.-based entertainment giant reported on Aug. 7 that the unit posted an 8% decline in revenues to $1 billion and a 10% slide in operating income to $324 million […]

  • Set del film "Loro" di Paolo

    Italian Box Office Offers Mixed Message for Domestic Business

    Disney has issued pink slips this week to less than 50 employees in its Consumer Products and Interactive Media group, a source said Friday. The Burbank, Ca.-based entertainment giant reported on Aug. 7 that the unit posted an 8% decline in revenues to $1 billion and a 10% slide in operating income to $324 million […]

  • Italian Veterans and Newcomers Play at

    Italian Veterans and Newcomers Unspool at Toronto

    Disney has issued pink slips this week to less than 50 employees in its Consumer Products and Interactive Media group, a source said Friday. The Burbank, Ca.-based entertainment giant reported on Aug. 7 that the unit posted an 8% decline in revenues to $1 billion and a 10% slide in operating income to $324 million […]

  • The Public

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Public'

    Disney has issued pink slips this week to less than 50 employees in its Consumer Products and Interactive Media group, a source said Friday. The Burbank, Ca.-based entertainment giant reported on Aug. 7 that the unit posted an 8% decline in revenues to $1 billion and a 10% slide in operating income to $324 million […]

  • A deadly Predator escapes from a

    'The Predator' to Prey on Box Office Competition With $25 Million

    Disney has issued pink slips this week to less than 50 employees in its Consumer Products and Interactive Media group, a source said Friday. The Burbank, Ca.-based entertainment giant reported on Aug. 7 that the unit posted an 8% decline in revenues to $1 billion and a 10% slide in operating income to $324 million […]

  • Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' Is Mexico's Foreign-Language

    Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' Selected as Mexico's Foreign-Language Oscar Submission

    Disney has issued pink slips this week to less than 50 employees in its Consumer Products and Interactive Media group, a source said Friday. The Burbank, Ca.-based entertainment giant reported on Aug. 7 that the unit posted an 8% decline in revenues to $1 billion and a 10% slide in operating income to $324 million […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad