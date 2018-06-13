Film News Roundup: Laverne Cox Boards ‘Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen’ Documentary

In today’s film news roundup, Laverne Cox is exec producing a transgender documentary, Steve Carell’s upcoming movie will be called “Welcome to Marwen,” the “Trolls” sequel gets a title and “High School 9-1-1″ gets a grassroots screening campaign.

TRANSGENDER DOCUMENTARY

Laverne Cox, best known as a star of “Orange Is the New Black,” has joined the creative team behind the upcoming documentary feature “Disclosure: Trans Lives on Screen.”

Disclosure Films is the production company for the movie, directed by trans filmmaker Sam Feder and focused on Hollywood’s depiction of transgender people and experiences over the last 100 years of film and television, and the impact of those stories on transgender lives and American culture. Cox joins as an executive producer alongside producer Amy Scholder.

“I have been obsessed for a long time with how the perception of trans people has been shaped by the ways we have been represented in film and on television,” Cox said. “I grew up with images of trans folks that exacerbated the shame I felt about who I was. I am so excited to be a part of the Disclosure team — to go on this journey to uncover the origin of those images, so we can leave the harmful representations behind and chart a new future for trans folks on screen.”

Feder said, “Laverne’s steadfast track record as an advocate for trans people, along with her profound knowledge of trans history, make her our ideal partner to produce this film.”

Cox recently served as host and co-executive producer of Lifetime’s make-up competition series “Glam Masters.” She starred in the CBS’ legal drama “Doubt,” and is an Emmy winner producer for her documentary “Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word.”

TITLES UNVEILED

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures’ have titled chosen the title “Welcome to Marwen” for their upcoming Robert Zemeckis movie, based on Jeff Malmberg’s 2010 documentary “Marwencol.”

Steve Carell and Diane Kruger are starring. The project, set up three years ago at Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers, centers on a man who recovers from an assault by building a miniature World War II-era village in his backyard. The documentary won awards from the Boston Society of Film Critics and SXSW.

Zemeckis is directing and producing from a screenplay he wrote with Caroline Thompson. Steve Starkey and Jack Rapke of Zemeckis’ Universal-based ImageMovers banner also produce, alongside Cherylanne Martin (“The Pacific,” “Flight”). Malmberg is executive producing with Jackie Levine. “Welcome to Marwen” will be released on Nov. 21.

DreamWorks Animation has titled the sequel to Trolls as “Trolls World Tour” with Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake returning to voice the lead roles.

Set for release in spring 2020, the film’s voice cast includes James Corden, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Ron Funches and Kunal Nayyar. New characters will be voiced by San Rockwell, Chance the Rapper, Anthony Ramos, Karan Soni, Flula Borg, and Jamie Dornan.

The original “Trolls” grossed $346 million worldwide in 2016.

GRASSROOTS CAMPAIGN

Boomerang Productions Media’s Tim Warren and Kelli Joan Bennett and director Vicki Abeles have joined forces for a grassroots screening campaign on behalf of Warren and Bennett’s documentary “High School 9-1-1.”

Directed by Warren, “High School 9-1-1” depicts a year with Darien EMS-Post 53 — the only emergency medical ambulance service for the 20,000 residents of Darien, Conn. — as it covers a deadly stretch of highway, responds to over 1,500 emergency calls, and is run by high school teenagers.

Adopting the approach begun with “Race to Nowhere,” Boomerang and Abeles will implement a community and school screening campaign for the film launching in June. The screening events — in schools, churches and community centers across the U.S. and abroad — will be specifically designed to highlight the vast potential of young people and how they can be utilized to fulfill vital needs within any community.

“High School 9-1-1” grew out of Warren’s personal experience as a member of Darien EMS-Post 53, serving as an EMT and emergency ambulance driver at the age of 16 as well as the organization’s VP of Operations his senior year in high school.

“When I first saw ‘High School 9-1-1,’ I was moved by the capability and work ethic of the kids running Post 53, and by the trust given them by their school, families, and greater community,” Abeles said. “‘High School 9-1-1’ tells the story of what’s possible when we give students opportunities to do real, meaningful and collaborative work in their communities.