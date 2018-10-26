Paul Feig’s ‘Last Christmas’ Dated, Will Feature Unreleased George Michael Music

Universal Pictures has dated its Paul Feig holiday comedy “Last Christmas” for Nov. 15, 2019, and also announced that the film will feature unreleased music from the late iconic musician George Michael.

Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding are set to star. Feig will direct with Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings penning the screenplay. While project details are being kept under wraps, the pic is described as a holiday romance set in London.

Feig will produce for his Feigco Entertainment alongside Jessie Henderson. BAFTA winner David Livingstone and Thompson will also produce. Executive vice president of production Erik Baiers will oversee the project for Universal.

The film follows Kate (Clarke), who harumphs around London, making a bundle of bad decisions which includes her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two.

Michael’s music featured in the film will include the bittersweet holiday classic of the movie’s title. The film will also premiere brand new unreleased material by the legendary Grammy-winning artist, who sold more than 115 million albums and recorded 10 No. 1 singles over the course of his career. He died on Christmas day in 2016 at the age of 53.