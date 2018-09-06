Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain Name ‘Moonlight’ Co-producer Andrew Hevia VP of Fabula’s North American Office

Fabula’s Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín, producers of Academy Award winner “A Fantastic Woman,” have named “Moonlight” co-producer Andrew Hevia as VP of their North American office, reporting to former Paramount exec Geoff Stier, who was appointed CEO in March. Hevia has been helping Fabula with logistical planning over recent months.

Fabula’s first U.S. production, Sebastian Lelio’s “Gloria Bell,” starring Julianne Moore and John Turturro, was acquired by A24 for U.S. distribution. It screens as a special presentation at Toronto.

“I’m a great fan of the Larrain brothers’ work and the chance to work alongside Geoff in L.A. was a major selling point, given his fantastic wealth of experience, first at Mirage and then at Paramount,” said Hevia.

Hevia, who co-founded Miami’s Borscht Film Festival, recently produced recent Ecuadorian picture “Cenizas.”

“Andrew’s eclectic taste and keen eye for talent, plus his broad range of producing and operational skills make him an excellent addition to the team,” said Juan de Dios Larraín.

“Our broad objective at Fabula U.S. is to produce English-language feature films and TV series by international directors, not just Latin American directors. We’re also on the lookout for exciting new U.S. talent,” Hevia added.