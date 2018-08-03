Lamorne Morris Joins Vin Diesel’s ‘Bloodshot’ for Sony Pictures

“New Girl” star Lamorne Morris will join Vin Diesel in “Bloodshot” for Sony Pictures in the role of scientist Wilfred Wigans, who becomes Bloodshot’s unlikely ally.

Toby Kebbell, Eiza Gonzalez, Michael Sheen, Sam Heughan, Talulah Riley, and Alex Hernandez also star. Dave Wilson of Blur Studios will direct and Neal H. Moritz is producing. Dan Mintz is exec producing.

“Bloodshot,” first published in 1992, centers on a mortally wounded soldier with powers of regeneration and meta-morphing made possible through nano-machines in his bloodstream. “Bloodshot” was created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton for Valiant. Over its comic book run, “Bloodshot” totaled 110 issues with more than 7.5 million copies sold. Valiant is the third-most-valuable comic book company after Marvel and DC Comics.

Morris recently wrapped production on Universal’s untitled Danny Boyle-Richard Curtis comedy as well as on the National Geographic/STX miniseries “Valley of the Boom” opposite Bradley Whitford and Steve Zahn. He was last seen on the big screen earlier this year in “Game Night.”

Morris also hosted the Cartoon Network game show “BrainRush.” He is repped by Priya Satiani at Grandview, UTA, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. The news was first reported by Deadline.