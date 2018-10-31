Lakeshore’s Jason Buckley to Co-Head International Sales With Laura Austin-Little (EXCLUSIVE)

Beverly Hills-based movie and TV company Lakeshore Entertainment, whose recent movies include Jennifer Garner’s action thriller “Peppermint” and Baltasar Kormákur’s sailing drama “Adrift,” starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin, has promoted Jason Buckley to join Laura Austin-Little as co-head of international sales.

COO Eric Reid said: “Working alongside Laura, Jason’s long relationships with international film and television buyers continue to generate strong returns in a constantly evolving distribution space.”

Lakeshore has entered pre-production on “The Boy 2,” the sequel to their 2016 box office hit “The Boy,” starring Katie Holmes, and is working with STX on “Salem Village,” which is expected to launch early next year.

Lakeshore’s Off the Dock division, which focuses on lower-budget and alternative movies, is in post-production on Robert Luketic’s romantic comedy “The Wedding Year.” It is pushing into the horror space and the faith-based space, with a number of titles in development.

In TV, Lakeshore is adapting four of its theatrical movies into series with various studios and cable TV partners.

“We intend to aggressively find new opportunities within brand licensing and marketing to develop products in multi-media arenas,” Buckley said.

Lakeshore, best-known for financing the “Underworld” franchise as well as movies like “Runaway Bride,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “The Lincoln Lawyer,” has produced more than 70 theatrical pictures since it was founded by Tom Rosenberg in 1994. Its catalog contains 300 movie and television titles.