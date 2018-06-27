Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes for Freestyle With Homophobic Lyrics

“Get Out” actor Lakeith Stanfield has apologized after posting a clip of himself rapping a freestyle with homophobic lyrics.

The clip, titled “offensive freestyle,” was posted a few days ago; the lyrics in question included the phrases “that’s some gay s—” and “f-g, I don’t really like to brag, but I’m straight, rich.”

“I apologize if I hurt anybody, sincerely,” Stanfield said in a filmed apology posted to social media Tuesday. “That wasn’t my intention — to be somebody that was out here just slinging arrows and hurting people, so I want them to know that I apologize that they had to feel sadness from that. So my sincerest apologies.”

Stanfield explained that he adopts different characters for his raps — “some things my views are aligned with and some things my views aren’t aligned with.” According to Stanfield, “this character that you’ve seen is a character that I’m definitely not in line with and I definitely don’t believe those things.”

“I’ve never been homophobic,” the apology continued. “Have never agreed with homophobic thought or hatred toward anyone for that matter. I’m a person that moves in love and I want to promote and continue to push that.”

Stanfield also stars in Donald Glover’s “Atlanta,” as well as the upcoming film “Sorry to Bother You.”

  Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes for Freestyle With Homophobic Lyrics

    Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes for Freestyle With Homophobic Lyrics

  • Toby Kebbell

    Film News Roundup: Toby Kebbell Joins Vin Diesel's 'Bloodshot' for Sony Pictures

  • Angel Face

    Marion Cotillard's Drama 'Angel Face' Bought by Cinema Libre (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Scott Beck Bryan Woods

    Stephen King's 'Boogeyman' Movie in the Works With 'A Quiet Place' Writers

  • Marc Weinstock

    Marc Weinstock Exits Annapurna After Two Years as President

  • Moviepass

    MoviePass Parent's Stock Hits New Low Amid Uncertainty

  • Aquaman Halloween

    Poll: Which Movie Are You Excited to Find Out More About at Comic-Con?

