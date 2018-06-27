Lakeith Stanfield Apologizes for Freestyle With Homophobic Lyrics

“Get Out” actor Lakeith Stanfield has apologized after posting a clip of himself rapping a freestyle with homophobic lyrics.

The clip, titled “offensive freestyle,” was posted a few days ago; the lyrics in question included the phrases “that’s some gay s—” and “f-g, I don’t really like to brag, but I’m straight, rich.”

“I apologize if I hurt anybody, sincerely,” Stanfield said in a filmed apology posted to social media Tuesday. “That wasn’t my intention — to be somebody that was out here just slinging arrows and hurting people, so I want them to know that I apologize that they had to feel sadness from that. So my sincerest apologies.”

Stanfield explained that he adopts different characters for his raps — “some things my views are aligned with and some things my views aren’t aligned with.” According to Stanfield, “this character that you’ve seen is a character that I’m definitely not in line with and I definitely don’t believe those things.”

“I’ve never been homophobic,” the apology continued. “Have never agreed with homophobic thought or hatred toward anyone for that matter. I’m a person that moves in love and I want to promote and continue to push that.”

Stanfield also stars in Donald Glover’s “Atlanta,” as well as the upcoming film “Sorry to Bother You.”