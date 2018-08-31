Lady Gaga’s ‘Star Is Born’ Premiere Struck by Lightning, Causing Technical Difficulties at Venue

Lady Gaga'A Star is Born' premiere, 75th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 31 Aug 2018
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga’s world premiere of “A Star Is Born” has taken the Venice Film Festival by storm, literally.

About halfway through the screening of Bradley Cooper’s music drama, the theater was apparently struck by lightning, which blew out the projector bulb, according to sources close to the producers.

The delay lasted about 20 minutes.

Lady Gaga could be seen chuckling and blowing kisses to the audience as festival technicians scrambled to fix the issue.

story developing…

