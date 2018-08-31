Lady Gaga’s ‘Star Is Born’ Premiere Struck by Lightning, Causing Technical Difficulties at Venue

Lady Gaga’s world premiere of “A Star Is Born” has taken the Venice Film Festival by storm, literally.

About halfway through the screening of Bradley Cooper’s music drama, the theater was apparently struck by lightning, which blew out the projector bulb, according to sources close to the producers.

The delay lasted about 20 minutes.

Lady Gaga could be seen chuckling and blowing kisses to the audience as festival technicians scrambled to fix the issue.

Lady Gaga during unexpected break in Star is Born premiere. Screen went black more than 10 minutes ago…. pic.twitter.com/rllPry91vU — Nick Vivarelli (@NickVivarelli) August 31, 2018

LADY GAGA IS ELECTRIFYING. Literally. I’m in Venice for the film festival and sitting in the audience at the premiere of “A Star is Born,” and the theater was just struck by lightning—no joke—and damaged the projection. And now we’re all waiting for it to start. ⚡️🇮🇹 — Derek Blasberg (@DerekBlasberg) August 31, 2018

