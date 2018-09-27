You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lady Gaga Drops ‘A Star Is Born’ Single ‘Shallow’

We’re far from the shallow now.

You know that song that’s been stuck in your head; the one that Lady Gaga belts out when Bradley Cooper brings her up on stage in the trailer for “A Star Is Born?” It’s called “Shallow” and it just dropped.

Warner Bros. released the full track listing for the soundtrack in late August leading up to its Venice Film Festival premiere.

Most of the music on the soundtrack is original, written in part by both Cooper and Gaga. Cooper famously insisted that all of it be recorded live.

Here is the full tracklist:

1. “Intro”
2. “Black Eyes” – Performed by Bradley Cooper.
3. “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”
4. “Fabulous French”
5. “La Vie En Rose” – Performed by Lady Gaga.
6. “I’ll Wait For You”
7. “Maybe It’s Time” – Performed by Bradley Cooper.
8. “Parking Lot”
9. Out of Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper.
10. “Alibi” – Performed by Bradley Cooper.
11. “Trust Me”
12. “Shallow” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
13. “First Stop, Arizona”
14. “Music To My Eyes” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
15. “Diggin’ My Grave” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
16. “I Love You”
17. “Always Remember Us This Way” – Performed by Lady Gaga.
18. “Unbelievable”
19. “How Do You Hear It?”
20. “Look What I Found” – Performed by Lady Gaga.
21. “Memphis”
22. “Heal Me” – Performed by Lady Gaga.
23. “I Don’t Know What Love Is” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.
24. “Vows”
25. “Is That Alright?” – Performed by Lady Gaga.
27. “Why Did You Do That?” – Performed by Lady Gaga.
28. “Hair Body Face” – Performed by Lady Gaga.
29. “Scene 98”
30. “Before I Cry” – Performed by Lady Gaga.
31. “Too Far Gone” – Performed by Bradley Cooper.
32. “Twelve Notes”
33. “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” – Performed by Lady Gaga.
34. “I’ll Never Love Again (Extended Version)” – Performed by Lady Gaga.

A Star Is Born” opens on Oct. 12.

  A STAR IS BORN

    Lady Gaga Drops 'A Star Is Born' Single 'Shallow'

  'Diane': Kent Jones Works Both Sides

    With 'Diane,' Kent Jones Works Both Sides of Fest Circuit

  The favourite Movie

    New York Film Festival Swings in Artier Direction

  'Vision' Review: Binoche and Kawase Team

    San Sebastián Film Review: 'Vision'

  Michael OvitzThe Museum of Modern Art

    Michael Ovitz: It's Hard Out There for a Super Agent

  Omar Zúñiga Bows 'Los Fuertes' in

    Omar Zúñiga Bows 'Los Fuertes' in San Sebastian's Films in Progress

