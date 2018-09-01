Venice: BIM Distribuzione Takes Pablo Trapero’s ‘La Quietud’ for Italy

Nick Vivarelli

CREDIT: ALEJANDRA LOPEZ

Italy’s BIM Distribuzione has acquired Italian rights to Pablo Trapero’s “La Quietud,” the Argentine director’s follow-up to “The Clan,” which won him the award for best director award in Venice in 2016.

“La Quietud” world premieres Sunday on the Lido out of competition.

BIM picked up the title from its parent company, Wild Bunch, which is handling international sales. Though the two companies are linked, Wild Bunch does not use BIM as its exclusive Italian outlet, which is separately run.

A drama with thriller elements, “La Quietud” is set amid Argentina’s upper class against a backdrop of the country’s recent military dictatorship and its expropriation of murdered detainees’ property. The story centers on the dynamic between two sisters — Eugenia, played by Berenice Bejo, who returns from Paris to the family’s rural estate, and her younger sister, Mia, played by Martina Gusmán — after their father is hospitalized from a stroke.

Key cast also includes Edgar Ramirez; Graciela Borges, who is one of the Argentinian industry’s grandes dames; and Joaquín Furriel.

“La Quietud” is produced by by Trapero and Gusman’s Matanza Cine, Viacom-owned Argentine broadcast network Telefe and Sony Pictures Intl. Prods. Sony Pictures Releasing last year acquired all distribution rights in the U.S., Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay, as well as television rights in Latin America, from Wild Bunch.

