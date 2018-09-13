Kyra Sedgwick to Direct Supernatural Love Story ‘The Way Between’

Kyra Sedgwick will direct the independent supernatural love story “The Way Between” from a script by Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lee.

Tooley Entertainment is financing. Casting will begin shortly. “The Way Between” is being produced by Tucker Tooley, Lee, Rich Freeman, Colleen Camp, Kane Lee, Hector Solis Flores, and Roberto Jurado Rebora. Greg Renker, Jason Barhydt, and Jose Alberto Lopez will executive produce.

“The Way Between” centers on a man who loses his girlfriend in a tragic car accident but finds a way to reconnect with his beloved by bending the laws of reality. His unwillingness to let her go soon blurs his waking life and his intersecting world of dreams.

“From the moment I read ‘The Way Between,’ I was captivated by this deeply romantic and universal story of love, sacrifice, empathy and ‘finding your way,’” Sedgwick said.

“Jennifer Lee’s extraordinary and very personal screenplay, partially rooted in her own experiences, addresses the world we all hope exists,” Tooley said. “A world where connection and love can transcend conventional boundaries. We are absolutely thrilled to have Kyra on board to manifest the vision of this wonderful story and look forward to announcing cast very soon.”

Sedgwick made her directorial debut with “Story of a Girl” for Lifetime, which received a Directors Guild of America nomination in the television and miniseries category. Lee won her Oscar as the writer and director of the 2013 Disney animated feature “Frozen.” She currently serves as the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.