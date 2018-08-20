Kuwait Exhibitor Launches Rebrand With Eye on Saudi Launch, Expansion

The Kuwait National Cinema Company has launched new branding for its Cinescape exhibition circuit alongside the opening of a major new multiplex. The nine-screen Cinescape Al Kout Mall opened Monday ahead of the Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday. To coincide with the opening the KNCC will roll-out the Cinescape rebrand across all its locations.

The new opening and rebrand are part of the exhibitor’s wider expansion plans across Kuwait and other Gulf states, including the newly opened up Saudi Arabia. In February, KNCC and Middle East distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment, in which KNCC owns a significant stake, announced plans to open multiplexes encompassing 27 screens in Saudi Arabia by the end of the year, targeting locations in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

Khaled Issam Al-Marzouq, business development manager for KNCC, said the new brand embodied KNCC’s strategy of keeping pace with latest developments in the global entertainment industry having established itself as “one of the region’s leading content providers” since its launch in 1954.

The opening of the Al Kout Mall site brings KNCC’s total number of screen in Kuwait to 65 across 13 locations. The whole market currently contains 104 screens across 18 locations. KNCC’s sites represent 87% of the Kuwaiti box office market share.

“KNCC boasts a unique set of theaters of an unparalleled cutting-edge technology and unique design,” said Al-Marzouq. “[The] company is making significant investment with plans to increase the number of its [screens] to more than 105 across the whole of Kuwait by 2022. All of our theaters will be equipped with cutting-edge designs and technology for an innovative experience that exceeds visitors’ expectations.”

The newest location includes auditoria featuring IMAX with laser projection and 4DX immersive technology. The nine-screens collectively seat 1,586 customers. The site is also the first in Kuwait to launch online pre-ordering for food and beverage.

The exhibitor is currently redeveloping its Cinescape Avenues and Cinescape Al-Muhallab sites and has three new locations planned within Souq Al Kout.

