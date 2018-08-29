MGM’s Kristin Cotich Leaving Communication Post

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

CREDIT: Jeremy Cole

Kristin Cotich is departing her post as executive VP of worldwide communications for Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios.

The news was announced Wednesday by Christopher Brearton, MGM’s chief operating officer. She has served as the key PR representative for the studio since 2013.

“Kristin has been a stalwart executive for the company and has made many valuable contributions. She will be missed and we wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Brearton.

Cotich said, “For the last 5 ½ years, I had the privilege of working alongside a talented and collaborative team at MGM. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of the company’s growth and success. I am grateful to MGM’s senior management for supporting my decision to explore other opportunities and look forward to what lies ahead.”

Cotich developed and implemented communications strategies across all of MGM’s business units and its  growth initiatives, including the acquisition of EPIX, MGM’s return to U.S. theatrical distribution through its joint venture with Annapurna Pictures and the relaunch of Orion Pictures. She previously held theatrical publicity and communications positions at Relativity Media, Overture Films, and DreamWorks SKG.

MGM Holdings fired former CEO Gary Barber unexpectedly in March and settled with him for $260 million in June in exchange for his remaining equity stake and three-year standstill agreement. Barber ran afoul with Kevin Ulrich, chairman-CEO of MGM majority owner Anchorage Capital Group and the head of the studio’s board, over their visions for the future. MGM has been run by a management team of senior executives following the firing of Barber.

