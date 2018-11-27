Kristen Stewart to Star in TriStar’s ‘Happiest Season’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kristen Stewart is in talks to star in TriStar Pictures’ “Happiest Season,” sources tell Variety.

The studio acquired worldwide rights to the pic from writing duo Clea DuVall and Mary Holland earlier this year. DuVall is also on board to direct, which would mark her directorial debut at the studio level.

Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner will produce with Jaclyn Huntling overseeing for Temple Hill.

The film tells the story of a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family’s annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.

Hannah Minghella and Shary Shirazi will oversee the project for TriStar Pictures.

Stewart already has a good relationship with Sony, which owns TriStar, as she is currently set to star in the studio’s reboot of “Charlie’s Angels.” The movie is being directed by Elizabeth Banks and also stars Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

In addition to “Charlie’s Angels,” Stewart has a handful of films set to bow in 2019 that include the Chernin movie “Underwater” as well as “Against All Enemies,” in which she will star as actress Jean Seberg. She was most recently seen in the Lizzie Borden film “Lizzie.”

She is repped by Gersh.