×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kristen Stewart to Star in TriStar’s ‘Happiest Season’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristen Stewart Cannes
CREDIT: Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart is in talks to star in TriStar Pictures’ “Happiest Season,” sources tell Variety.

The studio acquired worldwide rights to the pic from writing duo Clea DuVall and Mary Holland earlier this year. DuVall is also on board to direct, which would mark her directorial debut at the studio level.

Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner will produce with Jaclyn Huntling overseeing for Temple Hill.

The film tells the story of a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family’s annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.

Hannah Minghella and Shary Shirazi will oversee the project for TriStar Pictures.

Stewart already has a good relationship with Sony, which owns TriStar, as she is currently set to star in the studio’s reboot of “Charlie’s Angels.” The movie is being directed by Elizabeth Banks and also stars Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

In addition to “Charlie’s Angels,” Stewart has a handful of films set to bow in 2019 that include the Chernin movie “Underwater” as well as “Against All Enemies,” in which she will star as actress Jean Seberg. She was most recently seen in the Lizzie Borden film “Lizzie.”

She is repped by Gersh.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Nia DaCosta

    Jordan Peele-Produced 'Candyman' Reboot Taps Director Nia DaCosta

    Kristen Stewart is in talks to star in TriStar Pictures’ “Happiest Season,” sources tell Variety. The studio acquired worldwide rights to the pic from writing duo Clea DuVall and Mary Holland earlier this year. DuVall is also on board to direct, which would mark her directorial debut at the studio level. Marty Bowen and Isaac […]

  • Kristen Stewart Cannes

    Kristen Stewart to Star in TriStar's 'Happiest Season' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kristen Stewart is in talks to star in TriStar Pictures’ “Happiest Season,” sources tell Variety. The studio acquired worldwide rights to the pic from writing duo Clea DuVall and Mary Holland earlier this year. DuVall is also on board to direct, which would mark her directorial debut at the studio level. Marty Bowen and Isaac […]

  • 'I Am Not a Witch' Director

    CAA Signs 'I Am Not a Witch' Director Rungano Nyoni

    Kristen Stewart is in talks to star in TriStar Pictures’ “Happiest Season,” sources tell Variety. The studio acquired worldwide rights to the pic from writing duo Clea DuVall and Mary Holland earlier this year. DuVall is also on board to direct, which would mark her directorial debut at the studio level. Marty Bowen and Isaac […]

  • Producer Samuel Hadida seen at The

    Samuel Hadida, Producer on 'Resident Evil' and 'True Romance,' Dies at 64

    Kristen Stewart is in talks to star in TriStar Pictures’ “Happiest Season,” sources tell Variety. The studio acquired worldwide rights to the pic from writing duo Clea DuVall and Mary Holland earlier this year. DuVall is also on board to direct, which would mark her directorial debut at the studio level. Marty Bowen and Isaac […]

  • 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Sequels, Spinoffs

    Sony Developing 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Sequel and Spinoff

    Kristen Stewart is in talks to star in TriStar Pictures’ “Happiest Season,” sources tell Variety. The studio acquired worldwide rights to the pic from writing duo Clea DuVall and Mary Holland earlier this year. DuVall is also on board to direct, which would mark her directorial debut at the studio level. Marty Bowen and Isaac […]

  • Zoey Deutch

    Zoey Deutch Joins 'Zombieland' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kristen Stewart is in talks to star in TriStar Pictures’ “Happiest Season,” sources tell Variety. The studio acquired worldwide rights to the pic from writing duo Clea DuVall and Mary Holland earlier this year. DuVall is also on board to direct, which would mark her directorial debut at the studio level. Marty Bowen and Isaac […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad