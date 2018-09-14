Kristen Stewart Teases ‘Woke’ ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Reboot

By

Tara's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” Kristen Stewart joked about her upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot that is about to head into production.

While promoting historical biopic “Lizzie” with co-star and producer Chloe Sevigny, Stewart noted that the new “Angels” “is still gonna be fun and ‘Charlie’s Angels’-y, but will also be current and modern.”

One of those modern updates, of course, is Elizabeth Banks playing Bosley, a role traditionally played by a man in previous iterations. Banks will also direct the film.

While Stewart claims that she loved the previous installments and thinks they are hilarious, she stopped herself before striking a comparison with the new film. “God, it’s so funny. I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it’s not such a bad thing,” she said.

“It’s kind of like a ‘woke’ version.”

Sevigny chimed in, adding that today’s audience does not take “frivolity” lightly. Stewart agreed, explaining how “there’s a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun. But nowadays, if you see a woman in combat, everything should be completely and utterly within their ability.”

“Charlie’s” will also feature a “whole network of angels,” according to Stewart. “It’s not just three. Women across the entire globe are connected and helping each other,” she said.

Noting how the new Angels “work together really, really beautifully,” no word has come up yet if former Angels Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, or Lucy Liu will be making any cameos.

“I don’t know. I’ll ask them though. I’ll hit them up. I’ll be like, ‘Hey guys, you know,'” Stewart said.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Film

  • Netflix Looks to Partnerships for Growth;

    Netflix Looks to Partnerships for Growth; 'No Plans' for Live Sport

    “Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” Kristen Stewart joked about her upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot that is about to head into production. While promoting historical biopic “Lizzie” with co-star and producer Chloe Sevigny, Stewart noted that the new “Angels” “is still gonna be […]

  • Kristen Stewart Calls 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot

    Kristen Stewart Teases 'Woke' 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot

    “Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” Kristen Stewart joked about her upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot that is about to head into production. While promoting historical biopic “Lizzie” with co-star and producer Chloe Sevigny, Stewart noted that the new “Angels” “is still gonna be […]

  • The Predator

    Box Office: 'The Predator' Invades With $2.5 Million on Thursday Night

    “Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” Kristen Stewart joked about her upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot that is about to head into production. While promoting historical biopic “Lizzie” with co-star and producer Chloe Sevigny, Stewart noted that the new “Angels” “is still gonna be […]

  • Jane Fonda

    Jane Fonda on Leslie Moonves' Ouster: 'This Is Only the Beginning'

    “Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” Kristen Stewart joked about her upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot that is about to head into production. While promoting historical biopic “Lizzie” with co-star and producer Chloe Sevigny, Stewart noted that the new “Angels” “is still gonna be […]

  • New U.K. Distributor 606 Distribution Acquires

    New U.K. Distributor 606 Distribution Acquires Venice Award Winner 'Hannah'

    “Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” Kristen Stewart joked about her upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot that is about to head into production. While promoting historical biopic “Lizzie” with co-star and producer Chloe Sevigny, Stewart noted that the new “Angels” “is still gonna be […]

  • The Great Buddha+ TIFF

    Oscars: Taiwan Sends 'Great Buddha+' Into Foreign-Language Contention

    “Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” Kristen Stewart joked about her upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot that is about to head into production. While promoting historical biopic “Lizzie” with co-star and producer Chloe Sevigny, Stewart noted that the new “Angels” “is still gonna be […]

  • Dolly Parton, Sia Drop Collab From

    Dolly Parton, Sia Drop Collab From 'Dumplin'' Soundtrack

    “Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” Kristen Stewart joked about her upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot that is about to head into production. While promoting historical biopic “Lizzie” with co-star and producer Chloe Sevigny, Stewart noted that the new “Angels” “is still gonna be […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad