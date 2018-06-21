You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Koko, Signing Gorilla Who Met Robin Williams and Betty White, Has Died

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All

Koko, the gorilla who learned more than 1,000 signs, played with Robin Williams and was the subject of a Barbet Schroeder documentary, died Tuesday, the Gorilla Foundation announced.

She was 46 and lived at the foundation’s headquarters in Woodside, Calif. When she appeared on the cover of National Geographic in 1978, the world was stunned to learn of the western lowland gorilla’s ability to learn numerous signs from psychologist Dr. Francine “Penny” Patterson, who was working on a language project.

Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo and Patterson brought her to the foundation for her project. She also understood spoken speech.

That same year, Schroeder filmed her for the feature docu “Koko: A Talking Gorilla,” which played in Un Certain Regard in Cannes.

She appeared again in National Geographic with her kitten All-Ball, which became a popular children’s book. Koko was the subject of several other documentaries including 2016’s “Koko: The Gorilla Who Talks to People.”

She hung out with Williams in 2001, and when her caretakers informed her of his 2014 death, she seemed to be visibly upset. She also guested on the “Mr. Rogers Show,” an encounter which was excerpted in the current documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

In 2004, she met Betty White, who was on the board of directors of the Gorilla Foundation. She was said to enjoy many TV shows and movies including “Golden Girls” and “Pretty Woman.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Koko Dead: Gorilla Used Sign Language,

    Koko, Signing Gorilla Who Met Robin Williams and Betty White, Has Died

    Koko, the gorilla who learned more than 1,000 signs, played with Robin Williams and was the subject of a Barbet Schroeder documentary, died Tuesday, the Gorilla Foundation announced. She was 46 and lived at the foundation’s headquarters in Woodside, Calif. When she appeared on the cover of National Geographic in 1978, the world was stunned […]

  • First Man, A Star Is Born,

    Oscars at Halfway Point: 'Black Panther' Leads the Pack, With Heavy-Hitters Coming Up

    Koko, the gorilla who learned more than 1,000 signs, played with Robin Williams and was the subject of a Barbet Schroeder documentary, died Tuesday, the Gorilla Foundation announced. She was 46 and lived at the foundation’s headquarters in Woodside, Calif. When she appeared on the cover of National Geographic in 1978, the world was stunned […]

  • Nadine Labaki poses for photographers upon

    Cannes Prize Winner 'Capernaum' to Kick Off New Arab Film Festival in Paris

    Koko, the gorilla who learned more than 1,000 signs, played with Robin Williams and was the subject of a Barbet Schroeder documentary, died Tuesday, the Gorilla Foundation announced. She was 46 and lived at the foundation’s headquarters in Woodside, Calif. When she appeared on the cover of National Geographic in 1978, the world was stunned […]

  • Best Movies of 2018 So Far

    Oscars: 17 Deserving Contenders From 2018 So Far

    Koko, the gorilla who learned more than 1,000 signs, played with Robin Williams and was the subject of a Barbet Schroeder documentary, died Tuesday, the Gorilla Foundation announced. She was 46 and lived at the foundation’s headquarters in Woodside, Calif. When she appeared on the cover of National Geographic in 1978, the world was stunned […]

  • A Wrinkle in Time

    How 'Incredibles 2' Helped 'A Wrinkle in Time' Hit $100 Million at the Box Office

    Koko, the gorilla who learned more than 1,000 signs, played with Robin Williams and was the subject of a Barbet Schroeder documentary, died Tuesday, the Gorilla Foundation announced. She was 46 and lived at the foundation’s headquarters in Woodside, Calif. When she appeared on the cover of National Geographic in 1978, the world was stunned […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad